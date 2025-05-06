IN PICS: Gabbie Marshall sums up Caitlin Clark’s return to Iowa with wholesome snaps with ex-Iowa star and Jada Gyamfi

Gabbie Marshall, Caitlin Clark and Jada Gyamfi reunited on Iowa Hawkeyes' home court on Sunday. The reunion was marked by Indiana's second preseason game against the Brazilian National Team at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Unlike the Fever's first outing, where Clark was kept out of the game behind a leg injury, the program legend suited up.
Marshall celebrated the unique moment by posting a series of images from the game day. It began with a group image with Clark and Gyamfi on the center court, showcasing candid moments with the Fever's guard, in-game action, and more.
"Heart so full 🥰🥹 We love you 22!!!" she captioned the post.
Gabbie Marshall, Jada Gyamfi and Caitlin Clark played together in two of the best years for Iowa's women's basketball program. They mounted a deep NCAA tournament run in both seasons but lost to the LSU Tigers and South Carolina Gamecocks in both championship games.
Clark, who was widely assumed to be the top pick in the 2024 WNBA draft, transitioned to the big league last year. Marshall had a huge impact on the Hawkeyes' on-court success but failed to garner attention from the next level. She is now pursuing a Master's in Occupational Therapy at the University of North Carolina.
Gyamfi is coming off her junior year with the school and will enter her last season of eligibility soon. Like Marshall, she plans on stepping away from basketball and pursuing her dream of becoming a teacher.
Caitlin Clark put on a show for Jada Gyamfi and Gabbie Marshall
Playing after more than a year at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Caitlin Clark took it upon herself to entertain Iowa fans against the Brazilian National Team. She posted 16 points, six rebounds, and five assists on 6 of 10 shooting.
Fever dominated the game 108-44, with Iza Nicoletti's nine points being the opposing team's highest individual score.
Caitlin Clark's biggest moment of the game came when she grabbed an inbound pass and launched a logo three. It was the exact spot from where she broke the all-time NCAA scoring record.
