IN PICS: Haley Cavinder poses in stylish top with twin Hanna, wholesome snaps with fiance Jake Ferguson and more to sum up “west coast weekend”

Haley Cavinder, the former Miami Hurricanes guard, shared a carousel of pictures on Instagram, featuring her twin sister Hanna Cavinder, Dallas Cowboys tight end and fiancé, Jake Ferguson. The images include a front photo of their Ford truck, suggesting they were on the road to meet the tight end at the training camp. Moreover, Haley wore a white top on Sunday. The post was uploaded on the Instagram account of the Cavinder twins.Haley Cavinder poses in stylish top with twin Hanna, wholesome snaps with fiance Jake Ferguson and more to sum up “west coast weekend” (Image via Instagram @cavindertwins)Haley Cavinder with her twin sister Hanna Cavinder (Image via Instagram @cavindertwins)Haley Cavinder driving her truck (Image via Instagram @cavindertwins)(Image via Instagram @cavindertwins)Here's the complete post.&quot;west coast weekend,&quot; the carousel was captioned. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Cavinder sisters began their college basketball career at Fresno State in the 2019-20 season and completed their senior year at Miami last season.Last season, Haley Cavinder averaged 18.2 points on 46.2% shooting, including 31.3% from the 3-point line. She also grabbed 6.5 rebounds, dished out 4.7 assists, stole the ball 0.7 times and recorded 0.8 blocks in 34.8 minutes per game.The sisters, who played for Gilbert High School (Arizona) together, also followed the same college path. After Haley got engaged to Ferguson and moved in with him, her sister had a wholesome message for her on their joint TikTok account last month.“We literally shared a womb,” Hanna said. “It’s just so different without her … that’s all I’ve known my whole life.”View on TikTokShe also talked about how their time apart will help them grow as individuals.“It’s definitely a good chapter that we need to embrace,” she added.Hanna and Haley Cavinder's advice to young athletesThe Cavinder twins featured in a video uploaded by Under Armour on Sunday. The twins talked about signing their first NIL deal and gave advice to the young athletes.&quot;We're former D1 basketball players and we are entrepreneurs and influencers,&quot; the twins introduced themselves. &quot;Being able to sign the first NIL deal and being able to represent that as females is just such a surreal moment. My advice for younger athletes is that you can have it all and and you can't never let anyone tell you that you can't do something.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWith their college career now over, the twins will focus on building their own brand, having signed NIL deals with WWE, GHOST, PSD Underwear and more.