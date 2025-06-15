In Pics: Haley Cavinder shares “summer” snaps in beach outfits with twin Hanna, while playing golf and more

  • home icon
By Nonyelum Ossai
Modified Jun 16, 2025 06:37 GMT
Former Miami guard Haley Cavinder shared a photodump to update her fans on how she is enjoying the summer on Instagram. Cavinder moved to Texas to live with her fiance, NFL star Jake Ferguson. However, she still hung out with her favorite people, including her twin sister Hanna Cavinder.

On Sunday, Cavinder posted a series of snaps and videos. It featured her fun time with family, friends and fiance. The post started with a mirror selfie of her wearing a two-piece swimsuit, and she completed the look with black sunglasses.

Other slides include a video of the Cavinder twins playing golf, watching a Florida Panthers game and hanging out with friends. The post also showed Haley taking a photo with Ferguson and playing football at poolside.

"Summer has started🍋‍🟩," Haley wrote.

Haley is busy promoting her fitness program TWO HOT, alongside her twin sister. The Cavinder twins are big fitness and nutrition advocates, and often share tips on how to live a healthy lifestyle. They also founded the TWOgether fitness app.

Haley Cavinder makes candid observation about planning her wedding with Jake Ferguson

Haley Cavinder made headlines after she announced her engagement to Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson on April 17. The couple began dating in the summer of 2023 and have been supportive of each other since. After retiring from basketball, Cavinder left Florida to move in with him in Texas.

She accepted his proposal at a picturesque beach in front of family and friends. The couple is reportedly not wasting time to plan their wedding. However, the former Miami guard found out that planning a wedding was an entirely different sport.

"I think we found our venue," Cavinder said on TikTok on May 27. "It's always crazy when you come into understanding that it's literally like another sport."

After comparing a wedding planner to a basketball coach, Cavinder confirmed that the venue and date had been booked. Although she did not reveal the wedding date, she shared the behind-the-scenes of the booking process, including the interior and exterior of the venue.

