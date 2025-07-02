IN PICS: Haley and Hanna Cavinder shares wholesome snaps of sunsets with sisters and Dallas’ Jake Ferguson

Following their retirement from basketball, Haley and Hanna Cavinder have become full-time entrepreneurs. They are having fun promoting their business on social media.

On Wednesday, the Cavinder twins gave their fans a sneak peek of their time at Paw Paw Lake, Michigan. They shared Instagram snaps of themselves enjoying the sunset with the rest of the Cavinder clan and friends. Dallas Cowboys tight end and Haley Cavinder's fiance Jake Ferguson posed alongside them.

"Sisters & sunsets," the photos were captioned.

The Cavinder family consists of father Tom Cavinder, mother Katie and five sisters - Brooke, Brandi, the twins and Natalie.

Haley moved in with her fiance in Texas, while Hanna remained in Florida. Despite living separate lives, the twins still come together to create and post content for their fans across social media platforms.

Haley and Hanna Cavinder show off full body workout without equipment

Haley and Hanna Cavinder are big advocates of fitness and nutrition. They also launched a fitness app, TWOgether and founded the TWOHOT summer program. In a latest post on Instagram, the Cavinder twins showed off their full workout session without any gym equipment.

"FULL BODY NO EQUIPMENT 🤍🔗link in bio for workout programs," they shared on Instagram on Tuesday.

The workout included pulse squats, lateral lunge to cruch EL, split squats, hip thrusts, kickback pulses, fire hydrants, bird dogs, bicycles, flutter kicks and mountain climbers.

Haley and Hanna found fame on TikTok during the COVID-19 pandemic. Their online fame and performances on the court during their time with the Miami women's basketball team helped them become some of the first student-athletes to sign Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deals following a Supreme Court ruling.

The twins have signed lucrative deals with top brands including GHOST energy drink, Boost Mobile, Champs Sports, Intuit TurboTax, PSD Underwear and Raising Cane's.

