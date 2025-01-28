IN PICS: Hanna and Haley Cavinder post snaps from Miami vs SMU with BFs Carson Beck and Jake Ferguson posing together

Miami women's basketball stars Hanna and Haley Cavinder are still in a celebratory mood following Hurricanes win over the SMU Mustang at the Watsco Center on Sunday. The Cavinder twins shared sweet photos on their joint Instagram page on Tuesday, Jan. 28.

Some of the photos featured them posing on the court with their friends and family. The last photo showed their boyfriends, Carson Beck and Jake Ferguson, posing together and wearing matching customised Cavinder t-shirts during Miami's important win against SMU.

"That's more like it," the twins captioned the post.

Hanna's boyfriend, Beck, recently transferred to the Miami college football program from the Georgia Bulldogs, where he played as a starter for two years. Haley's boyfriend, Ferguson, plays as a tight end for the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL, where he endured a difficult season due to injury.

Carson Beck and Jake Ferguson show support for GFs Hanna and Haley Cavinder as Miami defeat SMU

In a star-packed crowd at the Watsco Center, Hanna and Haley Cavinder stole the spotlight alongside their boyfriends, former Georgia quarterback Carson Beck and Dallas tight end Jake Ferguson. Beck and Ferguson showed up in customized Cavinder t-shirts to cheer their girlfriends on as the Cavinder twins put up a stellar performance to help the Hurricanes secure their first win of the new year.

Haley made history as the first Miami player to reach the most 30-points in a season after producing 32 points to carry the Hurricanes to a 70-63 victory over the SMU Mustangs. She surpassed her previous 31-point outing against Florida in November, making 62.5% of her shots and burying 6 of 9 three-pointers (66.7%). Haley also made two rebounds, two assists, and two steals in her 38 minutes on the court.

“I was really proud of her, she showed great composure,” Miami women's head coach Tricia Cullop said after the game. “Her teammates did a great job screening for her because she doesn’t get those open looks. A lot of teams are denying her, trapping her, hard hedging her. She sees all kinds of defenses. She’s a phenomenal shooter, a phenomenal scorer, and a competitor."

Hanna, on the other hand, was not as impressive as she struggled with shooting. But she did put up a solid performance, leading the team with eight assists alongside eight rebounds in the game.

Miami is now 12-8 overall and 2-7 in the ACC. The Hurricanes will now focus on their next home game against Virginia (11-10, 3-6) on Thursday, Jan. 30.

