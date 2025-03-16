IN PICS: Hannah Hidalgo's teammate Kylee Watson stuns in all-denim snaps as she shares her "life recently" snaps

Kylee Watson, along with Hannah Hidalgo and the rest of No. 8 Notre Dame, are preparing for their March Madness run starting this week. With this, Watson shared a photo dump on Instagram on Sunday updating fans about her recent activities.

The first picture was of the graduate senior wearing a denim jumpsuit. Other photos included shots of food, her cat, snippets from a game and Watson watching her teammates.

"life recently 🩵🌻💫🏙️🏝️🫂," she wrote in the caption.

Kylee Watson played her first two years with the Oregon Ducks before moving to Notre Dame for her junior year. Her production doubled from the previous years as she averaged 6.8 points and 4.2 rebounds. As a senior, Watson started in every game she played and averaged 6.2 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists. She has yet to suit up in this season.

Watson watched from the bench as Hannah Hidalgo and the team played well during the regular season before falling short in the ACC Tournament. They lost 61-56 to Duke in the semifinal.

Hannah Hidalgo comments on Notre Dame's March Madness preparation

Hannah Hidalgo led Notre Dame to the Sweet 16 last year as a freshman but is looking for a deeper run this time. While the Fighting Irish (26-5) got off to a great start, they've struggled in the last few games.

Hidalgo and her team have used the time off to prepare for the March Madness, which is set to begin this week, with the First Four games on Wednesday.

On Sunday, Yahoo released an interview with Hannah Hidalgo. Host Isis "Ice" Young asked the sophomore guard about her team's thoughts going into the tournament, and she said:

"We have something big that we have to play for. It's a lot of the girls' last time ever putting on a Notre Dame jersey. They know what's at stake. We all know what's at stake and it's win or go home.

"We're locking back in, getting back into that mentality of where we were when we were 19-0 through the whole conference. I think our whole mindset is coming back to us."

When asked for key aspects of the game that will help the Fighting Irish, Hidalgo said:

"I think it's just playing together. Just playing with that flavor that we've been playing with on the court. Just playing with that excitement, like stepping on the court like nobody can touch us, kinda having that boldness to us that we've been having this whole time is important.

"We got to be able to lock in to defense and kind of run our offense and trusting in each other, which we've been doing this whole season.

Hannah Hidalgo is averaging 24.2 ppg, 5.1 rpg and 3.7 apg this season, shooting 46.6%.

