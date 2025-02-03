Caitlin Clark enjoyed one of the most historic runs in college with the Iowa Hawkeyes and the team honored her by retiring her jersey on Sunday. The ceremony was held after Iowa defeated No. 4 USC 76-67.

Clark, who joined the sellout crowd of 14,998 fans to watch the Trojans go down, was photographed wearing a custom black Nike varsity jacket that had the words IOWA and INDIANA stitched into the back, honoring her college and WNBA teams. In between the team names were the logos of Hawkeyes, Fever and Dowling Catholic, Clark's high school in Des Moines.

Trending

In addition to this, the inside of her jacket featured all of her achievements, including McDonald's All-American (2020), NCAA all-time leading scorer, 2xAP and Naismith Player of the Year, Athlete of the Year (2024) and more.

Expand Tweet

Caitlin Clark led Iowa to three Big Ten championships and back-to-back trips to the NCAA championship game. They lost the first to Angel Reese's LSU and the second to Kamilla Cardoso's South Carolina.

After her incredible college career, Clark was picked No. 1 by the Indiana Fever in the 2024 WNBA draft. She continued her record-breaking ways in the pros as she became the first rookie to record a triple-double and set the record for most assists in a rookie season (337) along with most points in a rookie season (769).

Caitlin Clark comments on her historic run at Iowa

Caitlin Clark, with Kate Martin and Gabbie Marshall, was Iowa's biggest asset in its national title game runs in 2023 and 2024. The guard commented on the important aspect that helped them win during a pregame press conference.

“The winning came because of the great culture that we had,” she said (via AP). “And for me, I hope that’s the thing that always stays intact, and I know it will, because of the great coaching staff we have and the type of players that they are here. We had players that were selfless.

"We had players that didn’t care how many points you were going to score. They’re going to do whatever they could for your teammates. They were going to hold their teammates accountable. And I think that’s a lost art in college these days, and you don’t always see that.”

When Iowa's iconic trio left college, many predicted this would be the end of the Hawkeyes. However, the team has persevered and now has a 15-7 overall record with the big win over USC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here