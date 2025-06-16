In Pics: Iowa's Kylie Fuerbach, Hannah Stuelka, Addie Deal and more sweat it out in first Hawkeyes practice

By Atrayo Bhattacharya
Modified Jun 16, 2025 17:38 GMT
Syndication: The Oklahoman - Source: Imagn
Syndication: The Oklahoman (image credit: IMAGN)

The Iowa Hawkeyes have begun training for next season under Jan Jansen. The team's Instagram account posted images of its players and coach sweating it out on the court.

The likes of Kylie Fuerbach, Hannah Stuelke and Addie Deal were all in action as the Hawkeyes are keen to improve from last season's results. They lost in the second round of the NCAA Tournament to the Oklahoma Sooners.

Iowa also had an underwhelming regular season with a 23-11 (10-8) record. It lost to the Ohio State Buckeyes in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament 60-59.

The Iowa Hawkeyes added some interesting players to their roster for the 2025-26 season

The Iowa Hawkeyes want to show tangible improvement in the 2025-26 campaign. The program has key returnees like Kylie Feuerbach, Hannah Stuelke, Taylor Stremlow, Taylor McCabe, Ava Heiden and Teagan Mallegni, among others.

Syndication: The Oklahoman - Source: Imagn
Syndication: The Oklahoman - Source: Imagn

Meanwhile, guards Emely Rodriguez and Chazadi Wright transferred to UCF and Georgia Tech. Freshmen players Layla Hays, Journey Houston and Addie Deal joined the program with a lot of potential.

Hays is a 6-foot-5 center and the tallest player on the roster, and could be effective for the Hawkeyes as a strong interior presence and rebounder. Rodriguez adds versatility and also has a defensive presence, while Wright and Houston will provide depth to the roster.

It will be interesting to see how the new players hold their own in the absence of last season's starters like Sydney Affolter, Lucy Olsen and Addison O'Grady.

Olsen was the No. 23 pick in the WNBA draft by the Washington Mystics, and Affolter joined the program as a graduate assistant.

Iowa coach Jan Jansen hopes motivate the roster and push for better results after learning lessons from last season's failure. As the summer practices begin, the Hawkeyes will be keen to turn the tables around in 2025-26.

