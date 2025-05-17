IN PICS: Iowa’s Taylor Stremlow posts snaps feat. her dog, golf session with Hannah Stuelke, Kylie Feuerbach, Callie Levin and more

Iowa guard Taylor Stremlow was one of coach Jan Jensen's most valuable contributors during her first season. Stremlow was part of the Hawkeyes' freshman class that replaced the outgoing Caitlin Clark and Kate Martin.
On Friday, ahead of her sophomore season with the Hawkeyes, Stremlow posted a photo dump on Instagram of herself at practice with Iowa, with her dog, childhood pictures and one with her teammates, Hannah Stuelke, Callie Levin and Kyle Feuerbach playing golf.
She captioned the post:
"The life! Shorts from @viceiowacity 👀" Stremlow wrote.
Taylor Stremlow was backed to shine for Iowa
Taylor Stremlow was a four-star prospect from Verona High School in the class of 2024 and was ranked as the No. 94 prospect in the country by ESPN. She was heavily recruited by the Penn State Nittany Lions, the Illinois Fighting Illini and the Wisconsin Badgers before she chose Iowa.
During Iowa's media day, Jan Jensen broke down the reasons why Stremlow was poised to shine as a freshman for the Hawkeyes.
“She’s not afraid to take a chance on a pass, and that’s kind of fun," Jansen said. "Thankfully, we’re used to that with Caitlin, so when she’s trying to whip it from a long way away, we’re able to manage that.
"But what I like is that she sees the court and she’s not a true point guard, and she’s edgy. She’s willing to take a little risk. Taylor Stremlow is more of a wing guard, but she’s crafty, fun and gutty. She hasn’t shied away from trying to run the point position."
Stremlow averaged 2.4 points on 46.3% shooting, including 30.8% from beyond the arc, along with 2.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 14.4 minutes per game last season. Jensen revealed what made Stremlow a special player even as a freshman.
“What’s important about that for freshmen is a lot of times they’re just so worried about learning it and doing it perfectly, Taylor’s ability to kind of push the edge, that makes you better," Jensen added.
"It makes her better. She has a freedom to be like, hey, I’m going to try this. No one has told me I can’t do this, so I’m going to try it. That’s really important, I think, to becoming all that you can be when you’re not so worried about making a mistake.”
Taylor Stremlow will form the core of the Iowa Hawkeyes team next season alongside standout Hannah Stuelke as coach Jansen enters her second season in charge.
