IN PICS: Iowa star Jada Gyamfi & Gabbie Marshall sport ex-teammate Caitlin Clark's jersey number for Fever vs. Brazil game

Former Iowa women's basketball superstar Caitlin Clark has returned to the Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday after missing out on Indiana's preseason opening win against the Washington Mystics on Saturday. Clark featured in the Fever's game against the Brazil women's national team.

Her former Hawkeyes teammates, Jada Gyamfi and Gabbie Marshall, were at the stands during the game to show their support.

Gyamfi and Marshall arrived at the venue in style, both sporting gray hoodies with Clark's iconic #22 jersey number written on them. A photo of Clark's former Iowa teammates smiling at the stands was shared on Instagram by Iowa's women's basketball program.

"Here for our girl 🌟," the photo was captioned.

The trio of Clark, Marshall and Gyamfi were best friends during their stint together at Iowa. While Clark has since moved on to the WNBA, Marshall chose to retire from basketball to focus on getting her masters degree in occupational therapy from North Carolina University.

Meanwhile, Gyamfi has not made any official statements on ending her collegiate basketball career. However, she did reveal that she would not pursue the sport professionally after leaving Iowa.

Caitlin Clark makes WNBA history at Indiana vs Brazil game

The game took place at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena, and was sold out in just 42 minutes with $650 being the average ticket price.

It marked a historic milestone for Caitlin Clark and the WNBA as the game was the first from the league to be played at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena and on a college campus. In addition, the Fever vs. Brazil game, which was broadcasted on ESPN, was one of the four WNBA preseason games to be nationally televized this year.

Clark scored a three-pointer against Brazil to open Fever's scoring account, which elicited wild cheers from the crowd.

Following Sunday's game, Clark and Indiana will play their final preseason WNBA game against the Atlanta Dream next Saturday before hosting Chicago Sky in the regular season opener on May 12.

