IN PICS: Iowa star Jada Gyamfi shares exciting snaps from Dreamville Music Festival with Gabbie Marshall

Iowa forward Jada Gyamfi is enjoying her time away from the basketball court. After championship game appearances in the last two years, the Hawkeyes' campaign this season ended early after the second-round loss to Oklahoma.

On Monday, Gyamfi posted pictures from her weekend at the Dreamville Fest 2025. Joining the junior forward was former Iowa guard Gabbie Marshall.

"weekend in my life!," Gyamfi wrote in the caption.

Jada Gyamfi had a disappointing season as she averaged 1.7 points, 0.7 rebounds and 0.4 assists. The forward did not see much time on the court as she only played in 11 games and averaged 4.0 minutes per game. She shot 48.8% from the floor, including 29.4% from the 3-point range. Gyamfi came into the season with big hopes of an expanded role, but that didn't happen.

Gabbie Marshall spent five seasons with the Iowa Hawkeyes. She was a part of the iconic senior class that led the team to back-to-back championship games. During her time in college, Marshall averaged 6.6 points, 1.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.4 steals. She shot 40.6% from the floor, including 39.1% from the 3-point line.

Jada Gyamfi once regretted being close friends with Gabbie Marshall

Gabbie Marshall, Caitlin Clark and Kate Martin were the three most popular stars in Iowa and Jada Gyamfi has been close with them all since joining the Hawkeyes in 2022. However, with all three leaving college last season, Gyamfi was left alone, and she spoke about it on the "Talking' Hawks with The VandeBergs" podcast in June.

"Gabbie's like we have the same exact personality. It all just kind of meshed really well," she said. "And then, my freshman year, we got super close and then over the summer coming back and throughout this year, like it really fused into some really strong friendships.

"Now, I'm like, 'why did I pick three seniors to be best friends with?'"

While Clark and Martin left for the WNBA, Marshall retired from playing basketball. She is currently pursuing a master's in occupational therapy from the University of North Carolina.

Jada Gyamfi has one more year of eligibility left. In an episode of her Fresh Tawk podcast in January, the forward revealed that she is interested in becoming an elementary school teacher.

