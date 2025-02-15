Iowa basketball star Lucy Olsen joined millions around the world in celebrating Valentine’s Day, sharing a heartfelt moment with her boyfriend, Grayson Herr. The 21-year-old posted two affectionate pictures on her Instagram stories to mark the occasion. The former Villanova University guard captioned her first post:

"Happy Valentine’s Day."

In the second post, she tagged Herr’s Instagram account and wrote:

"Forever Valentine."

Lucy Olsen posted two cute pictures featuring her boyfriend Grayson Herr to celebrate Valentine's Day. (Credit: IG/ @gjherr.20)

However, love was not the only reason for Olsen to celebrate. Earlier in the day, the senior guard led the Iowa Hawkeyes to a hard-fought victory over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in a low-scoring contest.

Lucy Olsen shines as Iowa extends winning streak to six games

Olsen once again delivered an outstanding performance, guiding Iowa to a sixth consecutive victory with a 55-43 win over Rutgers on Friday. The senior guard silenced any lingering doubts about her scoring prowess, following up her 32-point display against Nebraska with another dominant showing.

She led all scorers with 27 points, 17 more than any other player on the team. Sydney Affolter was the only other Hawkeye to reach double figures, contributing 10 points. Only three players scored 10 points or more in the game, with Rutgers’ JoJo Lacey being the third with 11 points. Olsen was highly efficient, shooting 11-of-19 from the field and 4-of-5 from beyond the arc.

In addition to her scoring exploits, she achieved a significant milestone, recording her 500th career assist, placing her second among active Big Ten players in career assists.

While Olsen spearheaded the offense, Iowa’s defensive efforts were equally instrumental in securing the win. The Hawkeyes' defense was particularly dominant in the fourth quarter, holding Rutgers to just six points.

Lucy Olsen’s stellar display further solidifies her status as a key player for Iowa this season. She is averaging 17.4 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game while shooting 44.3 percent from the field.

Her leadership and scoring ability remain pivotal in Iowa’s pursuit for a spot in the NCAA Tournament. The Hawkeyes are eighth in the Big Ten standings with an overall record of 18-7 this season.

Iowa will be looking to extend its winning streak to seven matches when they face the No. 9 Ohio State Buckeyes on Monday.

