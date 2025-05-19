IN PICS: LSU commit MiLaysia Fulwiley shares pics with GF JaMeesia Ford after track & field star makes history

LSU women's basketball commit MiLaysia Fulwiley celebrated his girlfriend JaMeesia Ford with a series of snaps on TikTok. Ford, who represents South Carolina's track and field athletics program, became the first Gamecock since Erica Whipple (2003) to claim the Commissioner’s Trophy.

On Sunday, Fulwiley posted snaps with her girlfriend, whom she began dating in 2022. The snaps featured the couple posing at the Gampel Pavilion from her playing days in South Carolina, at a parking lot in New York, at the Gamecocks track and field and at a restaurant.

Fulwiley also announced that they would start posting content on YouTube soon.

"WE ABOUT TO START POSTING ON YOUTUBE GUYS," she wrote.

South Carolina Track & Field concluded the SEC Outdoor Championship on Saturday night in Lexington, with the women finishing fifth and the men 11th overall. Ford was the Gamecocks' star, scoring 25 points and earning the renowned Commissioner's Trophy, which is awarded to the student-athlete who scores the most points at the SEC Championship meet.

The two-time NCAA champion led the Gamecocks to a gold medal finish as the anchor leg women's 4×100 meter relay, with Jayla Jamison, Cynteria James and Zaya Akins. She also became the first Gamecock female to win the 100m SEC title.

Ford ran a new program record 22.01 (1.9) for another 10 points in the 200m, which added to the 10 points she had in the 4x100m. Her time in the 200m set is now ranked fifth all-time in college history.

MiLaysia Fulwiley to headline LSU women's basketball alongside Flau'Jae Johnson and Mikaylah Williams

South Carolina women's basketball transfer MiLaysia Fulwiley will play her junior season for LSU. Fulwiley entered the transfer portal after the Gamecocks lost to the UConn Huskies in the 2025 NCAA Tournament national championship.

The sophomore guard made more impacts from the bench at South Carolina, averaging 11.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 18.9 minutes per game. However, she only started three out of her 77 games, prompting speculations that she would leave the program to find greener pastures elsewhere.

Meanwhile, LSU lost five players in the transfer portal and Aneesah Morrow to the 2025 WNBA draft.

Fulwiley is expected to fill a major role with the Lady Tigers, alongside star players Flau'Jae Johnson and Mikaylah Williams. In addition, former Notre Dame forward Kate Koval and former East Carolina forward Amiya Joyner also joined the squad, which is expected to add depth to the LSU team next season.

