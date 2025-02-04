IN PICS: LSU's Flau'jae Johnson shares glamorous snaps on IG while teasing release of her next RnB song

Outside of basketball, LSU star Flau'jae Johnson has a knack for getting involved in the music world. Known for her freestyle raps, she is also preparing a song release that shows her experimenting with an R&B sound.

Johnson made a post via Instagram on Monday, teasing the release of the song as she shared numerous pictures of herself in different outfits. She explained more in the caption, getting fans excited for what's to come soon.

"I’m Really Tryna Make It More Than What It Is. Cause Everybody Dies But Not Everybody Lives. Yall Ready For RnB 4?" the caption read.

Kia Brooks praises Flau'jae Johnson's musical talent

Flau'jae Johnson has complete support from her mother, Kia Brooks, who views her daughter's musical talent very highly.

One instance would go back to Jan. 28, when Johnson made another post that showed off her skills as an upcoming hip-hop artist while donning a unique look.

"Flau n B is “OTW” 🤎 ! This What Yall Been Waiting 4?" Johnson wrote.

Brooks reacted to the post, amazed by how her daughter is capable of doing her dual careers at a high level.

“Wow Wow Wow... Is this really my beautiful talented daughter!!!😍4️⃣ 💫," Brooks commented.

In the meantime, Johnson will continue to help the No. 6 LSU Tigers (23-1, 8-1 Southeastern Conference) progress through the 2024-25 season.

The No. 6 Tigers prepare for their next matchup, visiting the Missouri Tigers at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday.

