In Pics: Miami hoopers Haley & Hanna Cavinder pose in "Pookie Club" caps & beachy outfits at the Bahamas

Miami women's basketball stars, Haley and Hanna Cavinder, are seemingly having a great time in the Bahamas. The Cavinder twins shared what they have been up to during their time at the Caribbean. They shared a series of Instagram photos and short clips showing them hanging out with their friends on Saturday.

Ad

The Cavinder twins donned green and white face caps with "Pookie Club" inscribed on them. Then they wore blue jeans shorts and bikini bras.

"We'll be here," they captioned the post.

Ad

Trending

The Cavinder twins did not let the disappointment of missing out on the ACC Tournament and the ongoing NCAA Tournament stop them from enjoying their time outside the court.

Haley had already announced her retirement from the sport, while her twin is reportedly dealing with her highly publicised breakup with college football star Carson Beck.

As the college basketball season is drawing to a close, the Cavinder twins have already planned their lives. They choose to go the business route, using their Name Image and Likeness (NIL) deals to build their brand.

Ad

Haley and Hanna Cavinder reflect on women's college basketball

Haley and Hanna Cavinder played their last college basketball season with Miami. Although the twins failed to make it to the ACC Tournament and NCAA Tournament with the program, they admitted that women's college basketball is no longer what it used to be. It is better.

On Feb. 27, both shared their thoughts:

"I feel like I'm getting old now," Haley Cavinder said to ESPN. "Times have changed. I've seen women's basketball evolve over the years, and being a part of that, and kind of leading somewhat of the way in certain areas with Hanna is something that is extremely important."

Ad

"In the beginning, obviously, there weren't as many eyes on women's basketball, but NIL kind of opened that up a little bit for women in sports in general," said Hanna. "It kind of blew up during Angel Reese's year and Caitlin Clark's year. It's completely changed, and it's going to continue to change and grow."

The Cavinder twins have since moved on from college basketball, with Haley announcing her retirement. They opened up about their plans to be entrepreneurs, but it remains unclear if they will declare for the fast-approaching 2025 WNBA draft, set for April 14.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here