IN PICS: Miami's Cavinder twins share recent life update in form of fun snaps on IG

Haley and Hanna Cavinder, the Cavinder twins, who are with the Miami Hurricanes, have dropped updates about their lives for college hoops fans on social media.

The twins shared these updates in the form of fun snaps on their Instagram account, with a simple and short caption.

“them again @underarmourwomen,” they wrote in the post's caption

The twins shared different snaps of them at the gym, seemingly having fun. The sisters joined Miami in 2023 after three years at Fresno State. They went ahead to play a key role in helping the Hurricanes reach its first-ever Elite Eight in 2023 in the same year.

The Cavinder twins originally planned to quit basketball after their senior year for fresh opportunities, with a WWE career being one of their options.

However, in November 2023, Haley announced she would return to play college basketball with TCU for another season.

Shortly after, Hanna revealed that she would also make a return to basketball with the Miami Hurricanes. It was a decision that prompted Haley to switch her decision a day later, announcing that she would join her twin at Miami.

The Cavinder twins blew up through TikTok during the pandemic, building a strong NIL brand to become one of the biggest beneficiaries of the NIL era.

Cavinder twins endure huge loss to Notre Dame

Miami women’s basketball team was comprehensively beaten at the Watsco Center on Friday. The Canes lost 42-82 to No. 1 Notre Dame, the Atlantic Coast’s leading team. The Cavinder twins struggled to make an impact in this game as Notre Dame was too good for Miami.

Senior guard Haley Cavinder scored eight points, five rebounds and three assists in the game. It was a far cry from the 27 points she scored in Miami's narrow loss to Florida State (82-83) last Sunday.

In the loss to Notre Dame, Haley’s twin sister, Hanna, could only score six points, four rebounds and one assist.

With three games left in the season, Miami sits in 15th place in the ACC with a 13-13 overall record and a 3-12 conference record. After their latest setback, the Canes will now turn their attention to their next matchup, at the Watsco Center against Wake Forest on Sunday.

