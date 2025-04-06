IN PICS: Miami's Haley & Hanna Cavinder enjoy a beachy day with Cowboys TE Jake Ferguson & his family

Miami women's basketball stars Haley and Hanna Cavinder are spending their summer at NFL tight end Jake Ferguson's home in Texas. Ferguson, who plays for the Dallas Cowboys, has been dating Haley since 2023, and they are frequently seen enjoying time together.

On Sunday, the Cavinder twins posted on Instagram several snapshots of the couple enjoying time with family, including beautiful moments at the beach.

"We are FMB," they captioned the post.

While Haley and Ferguson's relationship is still going strong, Hanna and Miami men's football star Carson Beck have reportedly ended their romance. Following the reported breakup, Hanna's posts have primarily featured time spent with her twin, occasionally joining Haley during outings with the Cowboys' tight end.

Trouble reportedly began after Beck's Snapchat conversation with an unidentified woman surfaced in the media. In the chat, the former Georgia quarterback claimed he had ended his relationship with Hanna. While neither party has officially confirmed the breakup, Hanna has removed all traces of Beck from her social media accounts.

Haley and Hanna Cavinder announce major life update

Miami's Haley and Hanna Cavinder made an announcement during a “yap session” for Costa canned coffees from Target. In an Instagram video posted on Friday, the twins, dressed in bathrobes, revealed their plans to part ways and live separately.

“We are having to move from each other in less than two months and I’m actually gonna be sick,” Haley announced. “And I don’t want to think about it.”

"“Haley is going to be moving to Texas with Ferg [Jake Ferguson],” shared Hanna, “I’m moving to Fort Lauderdale because all of my family lives up there, which is going to be (turns to Haley) depressing.”

The Cavinder twins have concluded their college basketball careers after failing to make it to the women's ACC Tournament and then the NCAA Tournament. Despite this, Haley finished her season on a high note, leading the Miami Hurricanes with 18.2 points and 4.7 assists per game.

Looking ahead, the twins have set their sights on a new career as they aspire to follow in their father's footsteps in entrepreneurship. For now, they are focused on promoting the Cavinder twins' brand across their social media platforms.

