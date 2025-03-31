IN PICS: Miami's Haley & Hanna Cavinder mix "fitness + fun" while enjoying skinny margarita on vacation

Miami women's basketball stars Haley and Hanna Cavinder are well known fitness and diet advocates. But they also love to have fun. So, the twins showed how they combined both during their spring break at the Bahamas in a series of Instagram posts on Monday.

The first photo showed the Cavinder twins taking a mirror selfie at a gym. Then the next is a short clip of them jogging on the road, while the third post is a photo of them facing each other in a pose.

The fourth showed a breathtaking beachside, while the fifth post was a photo of the twins taking a stroll. The twins posed with their friends for a photo. Hanna posed with a friend while they held their drinks in the next pic. A bar at the beach was shown in the next and a map to the Great Guana Cay was the last photo.

"Fitness + fun 🍹✨⛱️🐚🏝️☀️ We love our healthy, daily fitness activities, but we do love a skinny margarita as well. Prioritizing balance and enjoying a beverage is just as good 🤸‍♀️🤸‍♀️," the Cavinder twins wrote.

"Many people think they have to eliminate alcohol consumption when following a diet or trying to reach their fitness goals, but you can still have a cocktail (if that is something you enjoy) 🍸! Tracking alcohol and fitting it into your macros is very easy *if you order non-sugary drinks*. We love fitness & we love having fun ✨ Everything is good in moderation 👏🏻."

The Cavinder twins are currently at the Bahamas after they failed to make it to the ACC Tournament and NCAA Tournament in the post-2024-25 season. It was their final season with the Miami Hurricanes.

How Haley and Hanna Cavinder's eating disorder inspired their fitness journey

Haley and Hanna Cavinder have been open about their struggle with food over the past couple of years. The Cavinder twins first opened up about it in June 2023 when they reached out for help to fitness guru Kathryne “Kat” Padgett.

It all started after the two transferred from Fresno State to Miami in April 2022 and began “calorie counting" and limiting their food intake. However, they began to experience some unpleasant side effects, including the loss of their hair.

Two years later, the duo is in a better place now with their relationship with food. They have also been consistent in sharing their progress on their joint Instagram and TikTok accounts, including their diets and fitness programs. The Cavinder twins also flaunt their athletic physiques in bikinis and tight-fitting clothes.

They have also used their social media platforms, which boast over four million followers, to share important conversations on mental health and body image. They have sought to help other people who suffer from food disorder.

