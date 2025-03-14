IN PICS: Miami's Haley & Hanna Cavinder "taking it easy" as twins enjoy working out on the beach

The Cavinder twins appear to be enjoying life after college basketball, as they recently shared a post where they were working out and relaxing by the beach.

On Friday, Haley and Hanna shared several photos and videos of their time by the shore via their Instagram page, where they listened to music, enjoyed meals, exercised, took walks, and sipped fizzy drinks.

The post on Instagram was captioned:

“taking it easy."

The sisters are known to share their lives on social media, where they have built a large following over the years. Hanna and Haley burst into limelight in 2020 when they became famous on TikTok, and it coincided with the introduction of the name, image, and likeness (NIL) deals for college athletes.

Sports: THE ESPYS Red Carpet - Source: Imagn

Their popularity on social media ensured they were one of the first set of college athletes to benefit from this deal, and they continued to grow their audience over the years.

The sisters stepped away from basketball after their senior year, exploring other opportunities, but would later announce in 2023 that they were ready to use the option of their fifth year.

Haley had initially announced her commitment to the TCU Horned Frogs, but after Hanna opted for the Miami Hurricanes, Haley made a switch and decided to join her sister.

Now that they are done with college basketball for good, the sisters are focusing on other ventures, while also maintaining their social media presence.

Haley drops cryptic video amid Carson Beck and Hanna rumors

Hanna Cavinder is no longer following her quarterback boyfriend Carson Beck on Instagram, which has raised rumors that the couple might be having issues.

In a video posted on their joint TikTok account, Haley had this to say, though she failed to mention names:

"I just want to say one thing because I can’t be too crazy unfiltered on here," Haley said. "If your sister comes to you, or your friend, or someone that's really important in your life, and they have a gut feeling about a relationship or a friendship, for example, and they just tell you that on a repeated basis—trust your dang sister. Trust her. She’s always right, I promise you, or your mom—they’re always right".

"I know there is a lot of speculation, and I see someone in my life that’s hurting, and I don’t think it’s OK to always have to keep your mouth shut. So just a little bit of unfiltered Haley on here. And yeah, I’m trying to be as nice as possible," she added.

As of now, neither Hanna nor Beck has publicly addressed the situation.

