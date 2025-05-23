IN PICS: Miami's Hanna Cavinder follows the 'Holy Air Ball' trend by showing off her sister squad on TikTok

Former Miami Hurricanes star Hanna Cavinder retired from basketball after this past season. While there was a chance she could have continued her basketball career in the WNBA, she opted to pursue her career as a social media influencer. Alongside her twin sister Haley, the two sisters have joint social media accounts on most major platforms.

TikTok is one of the platforms the sisters post on the most and on Thursday Hanna Cavinder made a joking post. They hopped on the "Holy Air Ball" trend going around on TikTok. The trend shares anecdotes about when someone metaphorically misses a shot.

On the post, Hanna shared three photos, referencing her telling a boy he can meet her family. The first post had the caption:

"Told him he can meet my family."

This was followed by the second picture, which read:

"He asked "how many brothers do you have?""

The former Miami star then stuck the landing with the third photo, which included a picture of Hanna with five other women in her family posing for a photo.

"Holy air ball."

Hanna Cavinder continues to showcase her flashy life on social media after her breakup with star QB Carson Beck

One of the most public college relationships over the past few years was between Hanna Cavinder and Miami Hurricanes star QB Carson Beck. The couple started dating in the Summer of 2023 but reports came out in early March that they broke up.

Rumors were swirling online that the couple broke up because Carson Beck was cheating. However, when Cavinder spoke to Donald Trump's granddaughter, Kai Trump, at UFC 314 in early April, she revealed that she did not find out about the cheating until after they broke up.

"Nobody likes him," Cavinder said. "He has an ego. He wanted people to stop and take a picture. He would, like, flip off people at the bar, and I’d be embarrassed. So I broke up with him, and all this cheating shit came out. I had no idea. I didn’t break up with him because he cheated. I broke up with because of who he was."

Their breakup came after Carson Beck transferred to Miami from Georgia this offseason. Beck had spent his entire college career with the Bulldogs but opted to transfer after the 2024 season. It is unclear how much of a factor being close to Hanna Cavinder was in his decision to transfer to Miami. Since then, the Cavinder twins have continued to showcase their flashy lifestyle on social media.

