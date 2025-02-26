IN PICS: Miami’s Hanna Cavinder shares “smooth sailing” snaps with BF Carson Beck via IG

Hanna Cavinder is in Miami, playing her final season with the Hurricanes. The guard was recently joined by her boyfriend, Carson Beck, as he transferred from Georgia to Miami. After a disappointing season with the Bulldogs, Beck extended his time in college after initially declaring for the 2025 NFL draft.

Ad

On Tuesday, Cavinder posted a photo dump of pictures and it included images of her and Beck wearing her jersey at a game and also hugging each other during a night out.

"Smooth sailing," Hanna wrote in the caption.

Ad

Trending

Hanna Cavinder and Carson Beck went public with their relationship last year during the Fourth of July weekend. They have since been supportive of each other's careers by being present for their games and special shoutouts on social media.

Hanna Cavinder celebrates "Senior Night" with twin Haley

During the 62-60 win over Wake Forest on Sunday, the Miami Hurricanes celebrated their seniors, including Haley and Hanna Cavinder. The guards transferred to Miami in 2022 after three seasons at Fresno State. The twins led the Hurricanes on a historic Elite Eight run, the first in program history.

Ad

After taking a year off, Haley and Hanna returned to playing college basketball, hoping to lead Miami on a similar run. They have not been able to do this season as the team struggled under new coach Tricia Cullop. The Hurricanes have a 14-13 overall record with 4-12 in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Before the game against Wake Forest, Miami held a special ceremony for its seniors, including the Cavinder twins, Jasmyne Roberts, Cameron Williams, Natalija Marshall, Darrione Rogers and Sophia Zulich.

Ad

"Thank you and congratulations to our 7 incredible seniors 🙌," the caption read.

Ad

Hanna Cavinder's older sister, Brooke Cavinder, also paid tribute to the twins via her Instagram story as she wrote (via NY Post):

“Last rodeo for my girls! I can’t express how proud I am to be your big sister & everything you’ve accomplished over these last 5 years. You’ve made history and truly changed the game for the younger generation! Can’t wait for the next chapter.”

Ad

Haley Cavinder leads Miami, averaging 18.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game. Hanna is averaging 6.6 points, 3.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game. The win over Wake Forest gave the Hurricanes a break from the five-game losing streak.

Miami has two games remaining in the regular season, one against Stanford on Thursday and another against California on Sunday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here