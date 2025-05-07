IN PICS: Miami's Hanna Cavinder shows off her fit physique in latest snaps from her "sweet life"

Hanna Cavinder is giving fans a look into her life recently. On Wednesday, the former Miami women's basketball star posted a photo dump on Instagram featuring selfies, a sunset picture, a snap with her mom and photos from brand collaborations with her twin Haley.
"sweet life," Hanna's Instagram caption read.
The cover photo of the post is a mirror selfie of Cavinder in a leopard-print bikini, showing off her fit physique. The Cavinder twins are passionate about fitness and nutrition, which they talk about often on social media.
Hanna and Haley share workout routine videos and healthy recipes on both Instagram and TikTok. Fans can get personalized workout plans and more recipe ideas from Twogether, the Cavinder twins' app. The twins recently encouraged fans to get the app to build their summer bodies.
"building your glutes + feel lean! Our fitness and macro guides our linked in our bio to the TWOgether App. Come get your summer bodiiiii with us💘," the Cavinder twins said on Instagram.
The Cavinder's hard work in the gym and their healthy eating habits are highlighted as they show off their summer body on Instagram.
Hanna Cavinder opens up about NIL
Hanna and Haley Cavinder thrived with NIL during their college basketball careers, securing deals with brands like Under Armour, Stanley and GHOST. The twins also have a deal with popular restaurant chain Raising Cane's and sat down with founder Todd Graves for an episode of "The Playbook" by Sports Illustrated. The interview was shared on YouTube on Tuesday.
In the episode, Hanna reflected on how she and Haley got started in the world of NIL.
"From the jump, I think Haley and I are very consistent, routine-like people. And I think college athletics teaches you that and kind of sets the standard for that," Hanna said. "I think it was very seamless when we got into the NIL space, and then furthermore, wanting to start our business, starting our Twogether app, all those traits just kind of carry over."
The Cavinder twins have continued to work with top brands even after the end of their basketball careers. Most recently, they joined DICK'S Sporting Good's influencer program, called The Varsity Team. Hanna discussed the effort that goes into making a name for yourself, the way she and Haley have.
"If you're going to give your 100% to something, you've got to do it every single day because there's other people relying on you," Hanna said.
Hanna and Haley's hard work has allowed them to become very popular influencers and continue working as entrepreneurs beyond NIL.
