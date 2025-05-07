IN PICS: Miami's Hanna Cavinder shows off her fit physique in latest snaps from her "sweet life"

Hanna Cavinder is giving fans a look into her life recently. On Wednesday, the former Miami women's basketball star posted a photo dump on Instagram featuring selfies, a sunset picture, a snap with her mom and photos from brand collaborations with her twin Haley.

Ad

"sweet life," Hanna's Instagram caption read.

Ad

Trending

The cover photo of the post is a mirror selfie of Cavinder in a leopard-print bikini, showing off her fit physique. The Cavinder twins are passionate about fitness and nutrition, which they talk about often on social media.

Hanna and Haley share workout routine videos and healthy recipes on both Instagram and TikTok. Fans can get personalized workout plans and more recipe ideas from Twogether, the Cavinder twins' app. The twins recently encouraged fans to get the app to build their summer bodies.

Ad

"building your glutes + feel lean! Our fitness and macro guides our linked in our bio to the TWOgether App. Come get your summer bodiiiii with us💘," the Cavinder twins said on Instagram.

Ad

The Cavinder's hard work in the gym and their healthy eating habits are highlighted as they show off their summer body on Instagram.

Hanna Cavinder opens up about NIL

Hanna and Haley Cavinder thrived with NIL during their college basketball careers, securing deals with brands like Under Armour, Stanley and GHOST. The twins also have a deal with popular restaurant chain Raising Cane's and sat down with founder Todd Graves for an episode of "The Playbook" by Sports Illustrated. The interview was shared on YouTube on Tuesday.

Ad

In the episode, Hanna reflected on how she and Haley got started in the world of NIL.

"From the jump, I think Haley and I are very consistent, routine-like people. And I think college athletics teaches you that and kind of sets the standard for that," Hanna said. "I think it was very seamless when we got into the NIL space, and then furthermore, wanting to start our business, starting our Twogether app, all those traits just kind of carry over."

Ad

Ad

The Cavinder twins have continued to work with top brands even after the end of their basketball careers. Most recently, they joined DICK'S Sporting Good's influencer program, called The Varsity Team. Hanna discussed the effort that goes into making a name for yourself, the way she and Haley have.

"If you're going to give your 100% to something, you've got to do it every single day because there's other people relying on you," Hanna said.

Hanna and Haley's hard work has allowed them to become very popular influencers and continue working as entrepreneurs beyond NIL.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lindsey Ware Lindsey Ware is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over five years of experience working with publications such as The News & Observer, The Daily Tar Heel, Triangle Tribune and Cardiac Cane. She has also worked for Major League Baseball, The Holly Springs Salamanders, The Tri-City Chili Peppers, Tuffy Talk, Super Meteors Basketball, Just Good Network and Living Sport.



Lindsey has a Bachelor’s Degree in Media and Journalism from UNC Chapel Hill. Her education allowed Lindsey to gain experience in sports communication, which she honed in internships. Other than being a storyteller and sports fanatic, Lindsey is also a social media and marketing specialist.



Her favorite college team is UNC, although she grew up a N.C. State fan as both of her parents are Wolfpack alumni. Michael Jordan was a huge deal in North Carolina when Lindsey was growing up, and after a summer spent at UNC’s Sports Journalism Camp back in high school, Lindsey was set on being a Tar Heel.



Lindsey's favorite college coach of all time is Roy Williams. During her time attending UNC Chapel Hill and writing for The Daily Tar Heel, Lindsey was lucky enough to meet and speak with Williams a few times. He was like a celebrity on UNC’s campus and was beloved for his coaching style and success with the Tar Heels, accumulating three NCAA championship titles in 18 years.



When not watching or writing about sports, Lindsey enjoys reading, trying new restaurants and coffee shops, and spending time with my friends, family and dog. She also likes to journal, watch movies and paint. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here