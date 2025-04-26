IN PICS: Miami's Hanna Cavinder shows how she & twin Haley Cavinder took care of their bodies after college basketball season ended

Hanna Cavinder and her twin Haley Cavinder might be done with college basketball, but they are not ready to drop the standards when it comes to their fitness levels.

Having played collegiate basketball for five seasons across Fresno State and the Miami Hurricanes, the Cavinder twins ran out of eligibility at that level and had to call it quits.

However, the sisters remain dedicated to their fitness, and have always kept fans in the loop with their journey, through both the highs and the lows. They kept that honesty going in their latest Instagram post on Saturday, where they opened up about overcoming some recent struggles.

“happy saturday ppl🧃🧚. Since basketball season ended, Haley and I have noticed a huge difference in our inflammation and water retention. Our bodies were under a lot of stress, and as extremists, we believed that doing more was always the answer.

"Eventually, we hit a plateau and stopped seeing progress, even though we thought we were doing everything right,” Hanna wrote on their joint-Instagram account.

She went ahead to reveal what they did to solve the problem.

“We decided to put ourselves in a 6 week caloric deficit (just to kickstart things before starting our reverse diet). We also started tweaking our workout split and cardio throughout the week, making sure we actually gave our bodies the rest they needed (this was game changer).

“This just proves that the body needs time to adapt to consistent movement, quality sleep, and proper nutrition!!! lasting results aren’t instant 🧃🧃good things take time and your body is no different!!!"

The sisters are fitness influencers and they have an app called 'Twogether Fitness,' offering users a chance to follow the same workout routines as themselves. The app also features healthy meal planning ideas, along with a mix of health and wellness tips to help users stay on track.

Hanna Cavinder reveals reason for breakup with Carson Beck

Hanna Cavinder has finally confirmed her breakup with college football player Carson Beck.

She opened up about the split during a vlog with President Donald Trump’s granddaughter, Kai Trump, which was posted on Kai’s YouTube channel on Sunday.

Kai, Hanna and Haley attended a UFC event, where they spoke about the breakup.

“Does he have friends?” Kai asked the twins.

“No, nobody likes him,” Hanna responded. “I broke up with him and all this cheating s*** came out, I had no idea. I didn’t break up with him because he was cheating. I broke up with him because of who he was.”

Kai is set to follow in Hanna and Haley’s footsteps, choosing to attend the University of Miami to continue her athletic career as a golfer.

