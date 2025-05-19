IN PICS: National champ Azzi Fudd enjoys off-season by vacationing with family and friends

Azzi Fudd appears to be enjoying the offseason after winning the national championship with UConn. The star guard was recently spotted on vacation with her family and close friends.
On Sunday, Azzi's younger brother, Jose, posted some pictures of the family's outings on Instagram.
Fudd played a key role in helping UConn win the national championship this past season. The Huskies beat South Carolina 82-59 in the final in Tampa, Florida.
Across the 2024-25 season, Fudd averaged 13.6 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. She was named the NCAA Tournament MOP and also named to the first-team All-Big East.
Azzi Fudd sends strong message on mental health after winning national title with UConn
In an Instagram video posted on Kevin Love Fund's page on May 13, Azzi Fudd made some poignant comments about her mental health.
"To me, being more than your sport means knowing your worth, knowing that you're not getting all of your identity from basketball, from whatever sport you play, knowing that you can use that platform of your sport to do good, to help others," Fudd said. "Just making sure your sport doesn't define you."
Fudd also explained how she prepares herself mentally before a college basketball season.
"During a long season, I take care of my mental health by, one, surrounding myself with people who are going to push me, help me through the tough times. Two, talking to someone... It took me a long time to figure that out, but it was my first time doing that this year, and I think it helped tremendously. I wouldn't have been as mentally stable as I have been." Fudd said.
Fudd began her college career at UConn in 2021. She will be returning for her fifth year with the program next season to help the Huskies defend their national title.
