IN PICS: Notre Dame’s Hannah Hidalgo shares snaps from Red Bull campaign along with $3.8 million NIL-valued AJ Dybantsa

Notre Dame star Hannah Hidalgo has become one of the best players in college basketball. In two seasons, she has established herself as one of the most consistent scorers in women's college basketball. So, it is not a surprise to see that she has received several NIL deals.

One of the most significant deals she received was with Red Bull. In December, she announced a partnership with the energy drink brand, joining other top college athletes like LSU's Mikaylah Williams and MiLaysia Fulwiley. Another big name in the college basketball world who is signed with Red Bull is BYU signee No. 1-ranked recruit AJ Dybantsa.

On Thursday, Hidalgo shared a set of photos from a Red Bull promotional campaign. She was joined in the photo shoot by Dybantsa, who has an NIL value of $3.8 million.

"#wiiings," Hidalgo wrote.

Hidalgo finished her sophomore year in the 2025-25 season. She led the team in scoring, helping them reach the Sweet 16 of March Madness before losing 71-62 to the TCU Horned Frogs. This past season, she averaged 23.8 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 3.6 apg and 3.7 spg. This was a slight improvement on her freshman campaign.

Notre Dame coach Niele Ivey believes Hannah Hidalgo will be the face of women's basketball

Women's basketball has exploded in popularity in recent years. Former Iowa star Caitlin Clark was a big factor in the WNBA's surge in popularity when she started her rookie season last year. However, there are other big stars who should contribute to the sport's growth in the coming seasons. One of those stars could be Hannah Hidalgo.

In mid-May, during an appearance on ESPN, Niele Ivey spoke about how she believes Hidalgo could be the best women's basketball player next season and the face of the game.

"She’s going to be the best player in the game," Ivey said when asked if she's going to be the next face of women's basketball. "She's ready for it, rising junior, somebody that has exploded on the stage... She's ready for it. And I'm excited that she’s going to be the face of women’s basketball. But she has earned it and deserves it."

It is certainly possible that Hannah Hidalgo could be one of the best players in women's basketball next season. She was already the best player on Notre Dame and next year she will be expected to play an even bigger role with significant players like Olivia Miles leaving the team.

