  IN PICS: Notre Dame standout Hannah Hidalgo, Cooper Flagg and more spend time coaching Special Olympics basketball during LA trip

IN PICS: Notre Dame standout Hannah Hidalgo, Cooper Flagg and more spend time coaching Special Olympics basketball during LA trip

By Nonyelum Ossai
Modified Apr 12, 2025 21:37 GMT
Duke freshman Cooper Flagg and Notre Dame sophomore Hanna Hidalgo on IG. Image via @dukembb and @ndwbb
Duke freshman Cooper Flagg and Notre Dame sophomore Hanna Hidalgo on IG. Image via @dukembb and @ndwbb

Following the end of the NCAA basketball season, Cooper Flagg, Hannah Hidalgo, Mark Sears, Madison Booker and Braden Smith went on a humanitarian trip to Los Angeles. Gonzaga coach Mark Few was also part of the team that coached Special Olympics basketball on Friday.

The event was showcased by college admissions advisor Linda Reid on X (formerly Twitter).

"My favorite part of my favorite event of the year: our @WoodenAward All Americans coaching and refereeing Special Olympics basketball at the LA Athletic Club: Cooper Flagg on the whistle, Mark Sears, Hannah Hidalgo, Madison Booker, Braden Smith, Coach Few," she wrote.
Notre Dame women's basketball also gave a shoutout to its standout player, Hidalgo, on X during the LA trip.

"Getting to coach special olympics with your bestie >>> @HannahHidalgo’s in LA with the @WoodenAward! #GoIrish."
The players and coach Few were in Los Angeles for the John R. Wooden Award ceremony, which took place on Friday. Flagg was named the John R. Wooden Award winner as the nation's top men's player after beating Auburn's Johni Broome by 178 votes last Saturday. Sears and Smith were also finalists for the awards alongside Florida's Walter Clayton Jr.

Hidalgo was one of five finalists for the John R. Wooden Award.

Gozanga's coach Few won the John R. Wooden Award “Legends of Coaching” Award after boasting the highest winning percentage among active Division-I head coaches, accumulating over 700 career wins.

Cooper Flagg reacts to winning John R. Wooden Award

After receiving the John R. Wooden Award in Los Angeles, Cooper Flagg shared his thoughts about the prestigious honor.

“As I’ve kind of come out here and I heard a little bit more and more Coach Wooden and what not, I think it’s the legacy that comes with this award and what makes it so prestigious,” Flagg told ESPN. “I think it’s just the legacy that he left behind and what it means to win this award.”
The Blue Devils star beat Auburn's Johni Broome, Purdue’s Braden Smith and Alabama’s Mark Sears to win the award.

He is the only first-year player in ACC history to lead his respective team in all five major statistical categories.

Flagg averaged 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.4 blocks per game and led Duke to a 35-4 record. He also led the Blue Devils to winning the ACC regular season and conference tournament titles and to the NCAA Tournament Final Four.

Nonyelum Ossai

Nonyelum Ossai

Nonyelum Ossai is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with more than 10 years of experience in the field. Nonyelum is the founder of and principal writer for LitAfrik, was a content marketing specialist at FrujuSports and a senior content writer for Blackdot Media.

Nonyelum has a Masters Degree in Theatre Arts, specializing in Media Arts. Aside from work, Nonyelum is a Thespian, screenwriter, creative writer and an unapologetic lover of books, great movies and sports.

Edited by Ribin Peter
