IN PICS: Notre Dame star Hannah Hidalgo feels "blessed" as she shows off billboard signs of her new show

Hannah Hidalgo is staying busy this offseason. The Notre Dame star is featured in this season of Full Court Press, and she promoted the ESPN show on her Instagram on Friday.

Hidalgo posted photos of herself posing in front of billboards for Full Court Press, including one with her face on it.

"Blessed," Hidalgo captioned her IG post.

Full Court Press is an ESPN original series that gives fans an inside look into the world of college women's basketball. Its first season premiered in May 2024 and featured Iowa star Caitlin Clark, UCLA player Kiki Rice, and South Carolina center Kamilla Cardoso. Season two features Hidalgo, LSU guard Flau'jae Johnson, and USC's Kiki Iriafen, who was drafted in April's WNBA draft.

The series immerses viewers into the lives of the women's basketball stars featured, showing their hometowns, brands and college seasons. Full Court Press is produced by football legend Peyton Manning, a proud supporter of women's sports.

"There is no better time to be a fan of women's college basketball than right now," Manning said in a quote shared by ESPN in an Instagram post.

In her Instagram post, Hidalgo shared that the first two episodes of season two are out now, with the final two premiering on Sunday. The Notre Dame star shows gratitude for being included in the ESPN series.

Hannah Hidalgo opens up about controversial social media post

Last year, Hidalgo came under fire for sharing a clip to her Instagram story of political commentator Candace Owens calling same sex marriage a "sin." The Notre Dame star stayed quiet amidst hate comments and speculation but finally opened up about the post in a letter published by The Players' Tribune last month.

"It’s a learning process. Among other things, you have to be intentional about what you post," Hidalgo said."Which goes double if it’s somebody else you’re amplifying – as opposed to something that comes from your heart, that reflects your character and authentic self."

Hidalgo, a Christian who chose to play at Notre Dame partially because of the school's Catholic ties, admitted that she recognized that her post was hurtful and had grown since sharing it.

"I grew a lot from the conversations I had coming off that mistake, especially with friends I was afraid I’d hurt," Hidalgo said. "Instead, I was relieved to feel embraced and safe. I am not homophobic — I love all people and believe we all deserve to exist authentically, but I understand now how that narrative developed."

"I should have been more public about how much I value everyone’s humanity and how what makes us unique as individuals can be what powers a great team."

Hidalgo is a star for the Fighting Irish and was named ACC Player of the Year and ACC Defensive Player of the Year this season. She also featured on Full Court Press. However, public opinion on the Notre Dame guard remains split after her controversial social media post.

