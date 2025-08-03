IN PICS: Notre Dame star Hannah Hidalgo turns heads as she shows her vacay style in latest IG dump

Notre Dame Fighting Irish star Hannah Hidalgo shared a carousel of pictures from her vacation on Saturday. The 5-foot-6 guard posted 10 images, posing on the beachside while wearing a dark pink dress and enjoying some food.One of the images also showed her wearing a beige crop top, which she paired with a white purse.Notre Dame star Hannah Hidalgo shows her vacay style in latest IG dump (Image via Instagram @hannah.hidalgo3)(Image via Instagram @hannah.hidalgo3)(Image via Instagram @hannah.hidalgo3)(Image via Instagram @hannah.hidalgo3)Here's the full Instagram post by Hannah Hidalgo: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHannah Hidalgo will enter her junior year at Notre Dame next season. She helped the team reach the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament last season, averaging 23.8 points on 46.3% shooting, including 40.0% from behind the arc.She also grabbed 5.0 rebounds, dished out 3.6 assists, stole the ball 3.7 times and recorded 0.2 blocks in 35.5 minutes per game in 32 games. One of her best performances came in the 97-54 win against Loyola Maryland Greyhounds on Dec. 22 in the Play4Kay Tournament.She recorded 33 points, four rebounds, three assists and five steals in 33 minutes, while shooting 13-for-19, including 4-for-7 from the three-point line. Last month, Hidalgo joined 12 other NCAA stars to sign NIL deals with Unrivaled.Unrivaled president of basketball operations, Luke Cooper, spoke about investing in women's basketball.&quot;Investing in elite women's basketball talent is central to Unrivaled's mission,&quot; Cooper said. &quot;This transformational, first-of-its-kind initiative brings together the best of the best and reflects our deep commitment to elevating the women's game and holistically supporting athletes.&quot;Other notably players who signed the deal are USC Trojans' JuJu Watkins, UConn Huskies' Azzi Fudd, Texas Longhorns' Maddie Brooks, UCLA Bruins' Kiki Rice, LSU Tigers' MiLaysia Fulwiley, South Carolina Gamecocks' Ta'Niya Latson, Michigan Wolverines' Syla Swords, Iowa State Cyclones' Audi Crooks and UCLA's Sienna and Lauren Betts.Hannah Hidalgo led Team USA to a gold medal at the 2025 Women's AmeriCupHannah Hidalgo secured her third gold medal for the country after leading the team to a gold medal at the 2025 Women's AmeriCup in Chile last month. The guard averaged 12.4 ppg (second-best on the team) on 36.8% shooting, including 20.8% from behind the arc.She also grabbed 3.3 rpg, dished out 4.6 apg (second-best on the team), stole the ball 3.1 times and recorded 0.1 bpg.Hidalgo also won gold medals at the 2022 FIBA U17 Women's World Cup and the 2023 FIBA U19 Women's World Cup.