IN PICS: Notre Dame star Hannah Hidalgo unwinds with family as she shares wholesome detox snaps 

Notre Dame is enjoying a short break before the NCAA Tournament, where the team is expected to be the No. 2 seed. Sophomore star Hannah Hidalgo is making the most of the downtime, sharing photos and a video on X on Thursday, capturing moments spent with her family.

"Sometime off to be with the family ❤️," Hidalgo's post read.

The Fighting Irish are coming off of a loss to then No. 11-ranked Duke, now No. 7, in the semifinals of the ACC Tournament. Hidalgo struggled in the 61-56 loss for No. 8 Notre Dame. Although her 23 points led the team and her three assists tied Olivia Miles for the most by a Fighting Irish player, both stats were below Hidalgo's season averages.

Hidalgo's two rebounds were also below her average and she shot 40.9% from the field compared to 46.6% season mark. However, her six steals were valuable to the team's defense and she made all five of her free throws.

Despite coming up short in many stat categories against the Blue Devils, Hidalgo has been a top contributor for Notre Dame this season. She aims to lead her steam in the NCAA Tournament.

Hannah Hidalgo's Award Winning Season

Hannah Hidalgo was chosen as both the 2024-25 Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year, becoming just the third player in ACC history to win both awards in the same season.

The guard's 24.2 points per game rank fourth in NCAA and her 3.7 steals are also fourth nationally. She won ACC Player of the Week honors four times this season and had four 30-plus point games. Hidalgo became the first Notre Dame player to be named ACC Player of the Year and just the fourth sophomore to receive it..

Hidalgo's season isn't over yet, and her chances of earning more accolades for 2024-25 might not be either. On Thursday, the semifinalists for the Naismith Women's Player of the Year Award were announced, featuring the top ten players vying for the prestigious award. Hidalgo was one of the semifinalists.

Notre Dame could make a long March Madness run, and Hannah Hidalgo will be a key factor in the team's postseason success. For now, the award-winning sophomore is taking some time with family before the NCAA Tournament begins.

