IN PICS: Shaquille O'Neal's daughter Me'arah O'Neal feels "blessed" as Florida hooper wraps 2024-2025 season with snaps

Shaquille O'Neal's daughter Me'arah O'Neal wrapped her freshman season with the Florida Gators last week after the 66-52 loss to Minnesota in the WBIT semifinal. The guard finished with six points and two blocks.
On Sunday, O'Neal shared a special photo dump on Instagram, including photos from games and practice.
"b l e s s e d💙," she wrote in the caption.
Me'arah O'Neal averaged 4.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, 0.5 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.6 blocks per game. She started in eight of the 35 games she played, averaging 13.6 minutes per contest.
O'Neal converted 42.5% of her shots from the field. However, she struggled from the 3-point line, converting only 27.7% of her attempts.
The Gators finished with a 19-18 overall record and 5-11 in the Southeastern Conference. They missed the March Madness but played in the Women's Basketball Invitational Tournament. They had a great run defeating Northern Iowa, UNLV and Texas Tech before falling to the Golden Gophers.
Me'arah O'Neal once commented on the pressure of being Shaquille O'Neal's daughter
Besides her NBA legend father, Shaquille O'Neal, Me'arah also has siblings who have played basketball. Her brother Shareef played for LSU and UCLA before moving to the NBA G-League.
O'Neal's second brother, Shaqir, spent two years at Texas Southern and one at Florida A&M. He has now entered the transfer portal. Me'arah's sister Amirah spent time at LSU and Texas Southern before retiring from basketball.
With all the pressure and immense attention on her, Me'arah O'Neal has learned to navigate it well.
"My dad always tells me that pressure makes diamonds," she said (via ESPN). "I always try to keep that with me, especially in those moments where everyone is watching. I'm just trying to do me and make myself proud.
"I'm pretty sure a lotta people expect me to play just like my dad. Strong, big post player, runnin' through people, what Shaq does. But I'm not that. The biggest expectation is to turn out like my dad. But fulfilling that name, that's not really my goal."
Me'arah O'Neal just wants to be her own person and make a name for herself.
