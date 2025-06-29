[IN PICS] South Carolina hoopers Chloe Kitts, Raven Johnson, Tessa Johnson and more break a sweat in intense preseason workout

Chloe Kitts, Raven Johnson, Tessa Johnson and other South Carolina stars have been putting in the work this offseason for the 2025-26 season. On Friday, the Gamecocks' Instagram account shared pictures of their intense track and field activities, along with other workouts.

Here are some of the pictures from the Gamecocks' workout session:

Image via gamecockwbb Instagram

"You know what end of the week in summer is – 𝙁𝙞𝙣𝙖𝙡 𝙁𝙤𝙪𝙧 𝙁𝙧𝙞𝙙𝙖𝙮," the caption read on the IG post.

While the Gamecocks stars are putting in the hard yards during the offseason, their coach, Dawn Staley, has garnered interest from the NBA's New York Knicks.

Staley has been at South Carolina since the start of the 2008 season. She has led the program to three national titles ever since.

If Staley reaches an agreement with the Knicks, she could become the first woman to coach an NBA team.

Chloe Kitts, Tessa Johnson and Raven Johnson helped South Carolina reach the national title game last season

NCAA Women's Basketball: South Carolina star Chloe Kitts - Source: Imagn

Chloe Kitts, Raven Johnson and Tessa Johnson led South Carolina to the national title game last season. However, the Gamecocks lost to Geno Auriemma's UConn in the championship game.

Kitts averaged 10.2 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game last season, all of which were career highs. Raven averaged 4.9 ppg, 4.5 rpg and 2.5 apg, while Tessa averaged 8.4 ppg, 2.2 rpg and 1.5 apg last season.

Although the Gamecocks didn't win the national title last season, they did secure the SEC regular season title and the conference tournament title.

