IN PICS: South Carolina's MiLaysia Fulwiley shares snaps with 1x NCAA champion GF JaMeesia Ford on IG

MiLaysia Fulwiley celebrated Valentine's Day with her girlfriend and one-time NCAA champion JaMeesia Ford. She showcased a photo gallery of past and current photos to show their history together.

The couple has known each other since the Fall 2023 semester, specifically meeting at a joint women’s basketball and track and field hangout. They got familiar with one another until they publicly became a couple the following year.

The four photos showed the two supporting each other at the games, watching one hand-in-hand and being at a special event together.

"Happy Valentine's Day, my 💖," Fulwiley said.

MiLaysia Fulwiley's social media post on Valentine's Day. (Instagram)

MiLaysia Fulwiley wishes JaMeesia Ford on her birthday

MiLaysia Fulwiley celebrated JaMeesia Ford's birthday on Instagram. She posted a video to share her feelings for her.

"Happy birthday, my love. I love you so much. Hope you enjoy your day!" she captioned in the video.

Both MiLaysia Fulwiley and JaMeesia Ford represent the South Carolina Gamecocks, the former with women's basketball and the latter with track and field.

Ford has been successful in track and field. She became the NCAA 200-meter indoor champion in March 2024. This season, she won SEC Runner of the Week in January. Fulwiley praised her girlfriend's achievement at the time.

On the other hand, Fulwiley's squad has been dominant throughout the course of the regular season. They boast a 23-2 overall record, winning 11 of their 12 conference games.

South Carolina averages 81.1 points on 46.7% shooting, including 33.7% from beyond the arc, while outscoring opponents by 25 points per game. Joyce Edwards leads the way with 12.9 points and 4.7 rebounds, shooting 57.4% overall. Fulwiley is an important contributor off the bench to the team's attack, averaging 11.5 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.4 steals.

MiLaysia Fulwiley and the No. 4 Gamecocks prepare for their next ranked matchup, hosting the No. 7 UConn Huskies at the Colonial Life Arena on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

