In Pics: South Carolina's Raven Johnson shows off her stylish look for a daytime trip on IG

South Carolina guard Raven Johnson gave fans a sneak peak on Instagram of how she looked during a recent trip. Johnson has been busy this offseason, either going through an intensive workout routine or enjoying herself at exotic places.

On Sunday, she posted a four-photo collage of herself. Johnson wore a sleeveless white and black crop top with a matching high slit short skirt. She completed the look with a pair of Louis Vuitton slides and matching purse.

The last photo showed the wing of an airplane, indicating that she was on a flight.

Raven Johnson shows off her stylish outfit for a trip on IG story. Image via @hollywood_raven

Last season, Johnson averaged 4.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and a team-high 2.8 assists per game, helping the Gamecocks win their second consecutive SEC Tournament title. The team also reached the national championship game; however, it lost to UConn.

Johnson will return for her final year, declining to enter the WNBA draft despite being eligible. She has one year of eligibility remaining after redshirting her freshman season due to injury.

"Raven's a winner": South Carolina HC spoke on Raven Johnson's impact on the Gamecocks

Raven Johnson's collegiate career with South Carolina has been anything but smooth. However, Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley gave Johnson her flowers, calling her a winner.

“You know, people can break Raven’s game down but, at the end of the day, Raven’s a winner," Staley said in January (2:56). "Like, she’s a winner. Doesn’t matter how many points she scores, doesn’t matter how many assists that she had, doesn’t matter how many steals. At the end of the day, she’s a winner. She’s always been a winner.

“Like, she only speaks as, as a winner. She doesn’t care about anything else besides winning. Then, you know, with her on our roster, we’ve done nothing but won with her. So, I mean, I mean, the naysayers can say what they want.”

Johnson has been a starter for South Carolina for the past two years, posting 5.9 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.6 steals in 95 appearances. She has won two national titles and five conference championships in her four years with the Gamecocks.

