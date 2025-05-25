IN PICS: Texas grad Shay Holle drops new photo dump ft. $20,554,006 worth boyfriend

Former Longhorns women's basketball player Shay Holle graduated from Texas this year. Although she will not be continuing her basketball career, she will still have a life in the sports spotlight. She is dating New York Jets star wide receiver, Garrett Wilson. Wilson, who is worth $20,554,006, has been in the NFL for three seasons after being selected 10th in the 2022 NFL draft.

On Saturday, Holle dropped a photo dump on her Instagram. The recent grad included photos with her friends, family and boyfriend Garrett Wilson.

"In no particular order."

The photo dump captures the end of a stage of Holle's life. Now that she has graduated from Texas, she has ended her college basketball career. She was a member of the Longhorns for five seasons. Her best year came in the 2023-24 season when she averaged 7.6 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.1 steals per game.

This past season, Holle took a slight step back but was still an effective starter. She averaged 6.2 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.0 steals per game. Despite her small step back statistically, she started every game of the season for the first time in her college career.

Shay Holle and Garrett Wilson confirmed their relationship in April

Romors that Shay Holle and Garrett Wilson were romantically involved have been around since September. At the start of the month, the couple were spotted together at the US Open.

"Locked into the action."

However, while there were rumors that they were dating, months went by without confirmation. However, the couple confirmed their relationship in late April on Holle's Instagram story. Since then, the couple has not hesitated to post about each other on social media. Garrett Wilson often comments on Holle's post, including her post celebrating her career as a Longhorn.

Shay Holle's recent photo dump seemed to confirm again that the two athletes are in a relationship. Wilson appears in two of the photos, including one where he appears to be wearing a nice dress shirt and watch. In the photo, it appears that the couple is having a date at a restaurant with wine on the shelves.

It will be interesting to see how active the couple is in the coming months with the NFL season approaching. Wilson is entering his fourth NFL season with the Jets. He had his best season yet in 2024, making 101 receptions for 1104 yards and seven TDs.

