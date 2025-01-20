IN PICS: UCLA star Kiki Rice celebrates turning 21 in glamorous all-black outfit 

UCLA women's basketball star Kiki Rice celebrated her 21st birthday in style. Rice posted a series of Instagram photos on Monday, showcasing her donned in a black top and combat trousers, complete with a Louis Vuitton brown purse.

"21🤭🖤🚫🫶🏽," she captioned the post.

Born on January 14, 2004, Rice began her collegiate basketball career at UCLA in 2022. She had 11.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 3 assists per game as a freshman. She also made the Pac-12 All-Freshman Team.

Now in her junior year, Rice recorded her first triple-double for the Bruins with 14 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists, and 7 steals in a 111–48 victory over Cal State Northridge on December 7, 2024. She is now averaging 12.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 4.1 assists on 57.3 percent shooting per game this season.

Kiki Rice and teammate react to UCLA's historic start to 2024-25 season

The 2024-25 season has been a fairytale one for the UCLA Bruins, who have remained undefeated and maintained the top-ranked position for eight straight weeks. UCLA set the program's record on Wednesday, Jan. 15, when they defeated the Penn State Nittany Lions, 83-67, to move 17-0 this season.

Junior point guard Kiki Rice recorded 10 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists in 31 minutes of action in the game.

“It’s awesome,” Rice said after the game. “The first time that a team has been 17-0 here and I think it’s a testament to the hard work of the players, the coaches of having us prepared and the entire staff.” (2:38)

"“We know this is just a step in the right direction,” Rice said. “We didn’t set out to be 17-0 and break that record. Our goal is for the end of season.”

However, the fairytale is far from over as UCLA, who began the season with a narrow win over Louisville in France, will face tougher games further into the conference plays, including the Big Ten and NCAA Tournaments.

“We need to do anything we can to be prepared for when it hits March, when everyone’s best is coming out and that’s when the details are going to matter,” Junior guard Gabriela Jaquez said. “Me and Kiki both have fell short at the Sweet 16 and it was really painful. I think Coach Cori and our coaching staff saw how hurt we were obviously and we’re not satisfied.” (3:44)

Meanwhile, UCLA hopes to continue its stellar run as they face the Baylor Lady Bears on Monday, Jan. 20.

