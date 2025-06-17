In Pics: UConn’s KK Arnold shares moments with JuJu Watkins, Flau’jae Johnson, Chloe Kitts and more from Overtime Select weekend

Some of the biggest names in women’s college basketball linked up over the weekend at Overtime Select in Atlanta. UConn’s KK Arnold shared some of her best moments from the event on Instagram.

The Overtime Select weekend brought together elite names, including USC’s JuJu Watkins, LSU's Flau’jae Johnson and South Carolina's Chloe Kitts. It was a star-studded gathering, with plenty of fun moments on and off the court.

Overtime Select is a new girls’ high school basketball league, launched to give top-ranked players a bigger platform. The players also receive media exposure, financial literacy training and the chance to meet college and WNBA stars.

The event was held at the OTE Arena, Overtime’s 103,000-square-foot facility. It allowed Arnold, Watkins, Johnson and Kitts to connect with the next generation of hoopers and inspire them.

Arnold gave fans a closer look at the action, posting a few pictures and clips of herself with some of her college rivals.

“Good vibes in Atlanta 🙂‍↔️ @statefarm @overtimeselect,” Arnold wrote on Tuesday.

Overtime Select has become a key summer event for women’s basketball, and several big names made appearances in the past. Some of the top players from previous editions have gone on to enjoy success in college basketball and beyond.

How has KK Arnold performed in college?

KK Arnold was a five-star prospect and No. 6-ranked player in the Class of 2023 by ESPN before committing to UConn. After two seasons with the Huskies, the guard has already achieved great things.

She appeared in 39 games, including 33 starts, in her freshman year and averaged 8.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.3 steals per game. She led all freshmen in steals and assists and was selected to the Big East All-Freshman Team.

In her sophomore season, she became more of a depth player, making 40 appearances but no starts. She averaged 5.5 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 2.8 apg and 1.5 apg as UConn won the national title.

