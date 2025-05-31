IN PICS: UConn’s Liam McNeeley shares snaps with Cooper Flagg and more for CAA sports agency

Liam McNeeley is taking fans behind the scenes of his NBA draft process. The UConn star shared snaps courtesy of the CAA sports agency via Instagram on Friday.
McNeeley posted a picture playing beach tennis with Auburn's Johni Broome, playing on the court with Duke's Cooper Flagg, and hanging out with Michigan State's Jase Richardson.
"I was in LA for two months and didn't get a tan," McNeeley joked in his Instagram caption.
Flagg, McNeeley and Richardson are all coming off of phenomenal freshman seasons. Flagg is the consensus No. 1 NBA draft pick, and McNeeley is also projected as a first-round selection. Broome and Richardson's projections vary among mock drafts.
Some of college basketball's biggest stars are preparing for the annual event on June 25 and are hanging out together during the process, as McNeeley shared on Instagram.
Liam McNeeley's NBA draft profile
Liam McNeeley declared for the 2025 NBA draft after an impressive freshman campaign at UConn. In his sole season with the Huskies, the 6-foot-7 forward averaged 14.5 points, 6 rebounds and 2.3 assists.
McNeeley was named Big East Freshman of the Year and led Dan Hurley's squad in scoring. He's a solid wing with a high basketball IQ, and his size and jump shot make him stand out in this year's draft class.
The Huskies forward has good footwork and has defensive depth that could be further developed at the next level. One of McNeeley's weaknesses is his shooting percentage, which decreased over the course of the season.
He finished with a 38.1% average, including 31.7% from beyond the arc. His lack of physicality and aggressiveness is also a concern, as is his struggle with speed.
McNeeley has areas in need of improvement, as analysts have noted, but his skill set should translate well to the next level. At 19, he has the time to reach his potential and have a lengthy NBA career.
While most mock drafts agree that McNeeley will be a first-round pick, projections as to when exactly he will be selected vary. In ESPN's post-NBA combine mock draft, they have the UConn star being drafted No. 18 to the Washington Wizards.
McNeeley is a versatile wing with good size and room to further hone his talents. He will likely be a first-round selection come June and will aim to make an impact in the NBA.
