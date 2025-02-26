IN PICS: UConn star Paige Bueckers rocks custom designed Sabrina 2s during practice

By Lindsey Ware
Modified Feb 26, 2025 17:34 GMT
NCAA Womens Basketball: St. John's at Connecticut - Image Source: Imagn

Paige Bueckers showed off some special shoes at practice for No. 5 -anked UConn. Her fresh kicks were none other than the Sabrina 2, Bueckers' collaboration with Nike. The Huskies shared photos of their star guard wearing her creation during practice on Wednesday on X.

This isn't the first time when Bueckers has released shoes with Nike. In December, she became the first college athlete to design a Nike Player Edition shoe, the Paige Bueckers G.T. Hustle 3.

“It’s definitely motivating to wear your own shoe,” Bueckers said ahead of the release of her Nike Player Edition shoe. “I grew up wearing Nikes — all the signature shoes — so it’s surreal to have this Player Edition model. I just want to show out in it.”
Shark Beauty Women's Champions Classic: Connecticut v Louisville - Source: Getty

Bueckers' G.T. Hustles 3s showcased her favorite colors, baby blue and lavender, and the Huskies guard has been seen sporting her signature shoe on the court.

Her other NIL creation with Nike is customizable, although the website offers color inspiration. The photos shared by UConn on X show Bueckers in both of the inspiration colorways for the Sabrina 2s from Nike's website.

NCAA Womens Basketball: Connecticut at South Carolina - Source: Imagn

Paige Bueckers' NIL Deals

Bueckers signed an NIL deal with Nike in September 2023, which allowed her to showcase her style with her G.T. Hustle 3 and Sabrina 2 shoe designs. However, Nike is just one of the star's many NIL deals.

Since enrolling at UConn in 2020, the guard has become one of the major faces of women's college basketball. On3 has her NIL valuation at $1.4 million, second in the sport behind LSU's Flau'Jae Johnson.

NCAA Womens Basketball: St. John's at Connecticut - Source: Imagn

Throughout her college career, Paige Bueckers has secured NIL deals with a number of top brands, including CeraVe Skincare, StockX and Bose. She often shares her latest deals with her 2.1 million Instagram followers.

One of the guard's significant NIL deals is with Unrivaled, the women's 3-on-3 basketball league that is currently in its inaugural season. Bueckers has equity in the league and is expected to play next season. This collaboration gives basketball fans a glimse into Bueckers' future.

The UConn star's shoe drops with Nike aren't her only experience in the fashion industry. The senior guard has also worked on several drops for the UConn NIL Store, with collections such as 90s Retro and Bueckers is Back.

NIL has changed the game for college athletes, and Bueckers is a shining example of that. The release of Paige Bueckers' Sabrina 2s with Nike is just one example in a long list of deals that have allowed her to express herself while building her brand.

