IN PICS: UConn star Paige Bueckers teases "big surprise" in collaboration with haircare brand alongside teammate Azzi Fudd

On Feb. 26, UConn star Paige Bueckers teased fans about a new collaboration on her Instagram Stories. The Huskies guard posted a series of sneak peek snaps about an upcoming collaboration with popular hair care company Madison Reed, including her teammate Azzi Fudd.

"Big surprise with Madison Reed coming soon... any guesses?" she wrote on the Story.

Fans will surely be excited to see the finished product of this collaboration from these teaser snaps, and with the popularity of Bueckers' hair in general, she's likely to convert a few to using Madison Reed products.

Paige Bueckers asks Azzi Fudd's parents to send her to UConn

Paige Bueckers once promised Azzi Fudd’s parents that she and their daughter would make a great duo if they sent her to UConn. Now, at 23 and recently becoming the 12th player to score 2,000 career points, she has built a strong partnership with Fudd on the court.

The two first met while playing for the USA Basketball U16 team and have been close friends ever since. Their friendship was evident from the start, especially when Bueckers went the extra mile to convince Fudd’s parents that UConn was the right choice. She created a highlight reel showing how she creates scoring opportunities for her teammates, assuring them that Fudd would receive the same kind of support if she joined the Huskies.

"This is just so Paige,” Fudd told GQ.com. "She made a video from her high school games, showing her passing to teammates for easy shots. Then she showed it to my family and said, ‘You see all these open shots? That’s what Azzi will get if she comes to UConn and plays with me.’"

Fudd, a five-star recruit and the top-ranked player in the 2021 class, according to ESPN, joined UConn a year after Bueckers. She became the 12th top-ranked recruit to commit to UConn since 1998, reuniting with her best friend.

Despite facing injuries in recent years, Fudd has played 23 games this season, averaging 13 points, two rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Meanwhile, Bueckers has appeared in 27 games, averaging 18.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game, with a 53.3% shooting percentage.

It looks like Paige Bueckers kept her promise to Fudd's parents.

