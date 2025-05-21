IN PICS: Villanova commit Kylee Watson feels "grateful" as she shares graduation snaps from Notre Dame

Kylee Watson has committed to Villanova, but there was still one more thing left for the baller to accomplish at Notre Dame. Watson has earned her college degree after spending the past three years with the Fighting Irish.

Ad

The forward posted snaps from the big day on Instagram on Wednesday, showing off her diploma in photos featuring her family.

"i mean finally damn .. iykyk 😂 but seriously so grateful!! ♥️," Watson's Instagram caption read.

Ad

Trending

Watson received a Bachelor's degree in Film, Television and Theatre. She began her studies at Oregon, where she played two seasons of basketball. The forward then transferred to Notre Dame, where her skill set fully developed.

The baller's commitment to her studies is clear. In 2023, she was named to the All-ACC Academic Team. Now, she has completed her undergraduate courses and will continue her academic and basketball career at Villanova next season.

Ad

Florida State v Notre Dame - Source: Getty

What Kylee Watson brings to Villanova

After missing the entirety of the 2024-25 season with a torn ACL, Watson is ready to prove her skills on the court at a new school. The forward shared her gratitude toward the Fighting Irish when she announced her decision to enter the transfer portal.

Ad

"I love Notre Dame, I love Coach Ivey, and I love this entire program ... This program is part of the reason I am who I am today, and I am truly indebted to everyone a part of it and to this school💚," Watson said via X.

Expand Tweet

Ad

After being a depth piece off the bench for Oregon, Watson proved herself as a reliable starter at Notre Dame. The forward was a two-year starter for the Fighting Irish and served as a sizable sharpshooter.

Watson averaged 6.2 points per game in the 2023-24 season and excelled at grabbing boards, with 5.0 rebounds per game, the highest rebounding value of her college career.

She highlighted her defensive depth with career-best in steals and blocks, with 0.8 spg and 1.4 bpg. The forward shot 52.4% and averages 56% over her college career.

Ad

Notre Dame v Maryland - Source: Getty

Watson is constantly evolving and has a high ceiling. She won the 2023 Most Improved Award, demonstrating her growth in her first season at Notre Dame.

Ad

She became well decorated with the Fighting Irish as the squad won the 2023 ACC regular season title, the 2024 ACC Tournament and was a 2025 ACC regular-season co-champion.

Villanova is gaining a talented, athletic forward who is an efficient scorer able to contribute on both sides of the ball.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lindsey Ware Lindsey Ware is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over five years of experience working with publications such as The News & Observer, The Daily Tar Heel, Triangle Tribune and Cardiac Cane. She has also worked for Major League Baseball, The Holly Springs Salamanders, The Tri-City Chili Peppers, Tuffy Talk, Super Meteors Basketball, Just Good Network and Living Sport.



Lindsey has a Bachelor’s Degree in Media and Journalism from UNC Chapel Hill. Her education allowed Lindsey to gain experience in sports communication, which she honed in internships. Other than being a storyteller and sports fanatic, Lindsey is also a social media and marketing specialist.



Her favorite college team is UNC, although she grew up a N.C. State fan as both of her parents are Wolfpack alumni. Michael Jordan was a huge deal in North Carolina when Lindsey was growing up, and after a summer spent at UNC’s Sports Journalism Camp back in high school, Lindsey was set on being a Tar Heel.



Lindsey's favorite college coach of all time is Roy Williams. During her time attending UNC Chapel Hill and writing for The Daily Tar Heel, Lindsey was lucky enough to meet and speak with Williams a few times. He was like a celebrity on UNC’s campus and was beloved for his coaching style and success with the Tar Heels, accumulating three NCAA championship titles in 18 years.



When not watching or writing about sports, Lindsey enjoys reading, trying new restaurants and coffee shops, and spending time with my friends, family and dog. She also likes to journal, watch movies and paint. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here