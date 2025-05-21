IN PICS: Villanova commit Kylee Watson feels "grateful" as she shares graduation snaps from Notre Dame

Kylee Watson has committed to Villanova, but there was still one more thing left for the baller to accomplish at Notre Dame. Watson has earned her college degree after spending the past three years with the Fighting Irish.
The forward posted snaps from the big day on Instagram on Wednesday, showing off her diploma in photos featuring her family.
"i mean finally damn .. iykyk 😂 but seriously so grateful!! ♥️," Watson's Instagram caption read.
Watson received a Bachelor's degree in Film, Television and Theatre. She began her studies at Oregon, where she played two seasons of basketball. The forward then transferred to Notre Dame, where her skill set fully developed.
The baller's commitment to her studies is clear. In 2023, she was named to the All-ACC Academic Team. Now, she has completed her undergraduate courses and will continue her academic and basketball career at Villanova next season.
What Kylee Watson brings to Villanova
After missing the entirety of the 2024-25 season with a torn ACL, Watson is ready to prove her skills on the court at a new school. The forward shared her gratitude toward the Fighting Irish when she announced her decision to enter the transfer portal.
"I love Notre Dame, I love Coach Ivey, and I love this entire program ... This program is part of the reason I am who I am today, and I am truly indebted to everyone a part of it and to this school💚," Watson said via X.
After being a depth piece off the bench for Oregon, Watson proved herself as a reliable starter at Notre Dame. The forward was a two-year starter for the Fighting Irish and served as a sizable sharpshooter.
Watson averaged 6.2 points per game in the 2023-24 season and excelled at grabbing boards, with 5.0 rebounds per game, the highest rebounding value of her college career.
She highlighted her defensive depth with career-best in steals and blocks, with 0.8 spg and 1.4 bpg. The forward shot 52.4% and averages 56% over her college career.
Watson is constantly evolving and has a high ceiling. She won the 2023 Most Improved Award, demonstrating her growth in her first season at Notre Dame.
She became well decorated with the Fighting Irish as the squad won the 2023 ACC regular season title, the 2024 ACC Tournament and was a 2025 ACC regular-season co-champion.
Villanova is gaining a talented, athletic forward who is an efficient scorer able to contribute on both sides of the ball.
