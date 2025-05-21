IN PICS: Walter Clayton Jr. strikes a pose at Capitol Building as Florida squad visits White House

While preparing for the 2025 NBA draft, Walter Clayton Jr. joined his former team, the Florida Gators, who are in Washington, D.C., to visit the White House. The Gators are in town to be recognized for winning the 2025 NCAA national championship, and were scheduled to meet the president of the United States by 4 p.m.

The entire team took a tour of the Capitol building earlier on Wednesday and they all made the most of the visit with pictures. Clayton Jr., Will Richard and Alijah Martin were among the 15 players that made the trip, with the only absentees being Kajus Kublickas and Urban Klavzar.

Clayton Jr. struck a pose with two of his former teammates, with all three looking smart in suits and sun shades.

The Gators finished with a 36-4 record and won the NCAA title with a 65-63 victory over the Houston Cougars in the national championship game. It was the program's third championship, after winning crowns in 2006 and 2007.

Clayton Jr. was the team’s best player on the run to the title. He averaged 17.2 points, 4.3 assists and 3.8 rebounds in the regular season to lead Florida to a 14-4 record in the SEC and 27-4 overall, their best in 11 years.

The Gators went into the NCAA Tournament as a top seed in the West Regional and had to face two-time defending national champions UConn in the Round of 32. The team trailed for most of the game until Clayton Jr. stepped up and scored 23 points, leading Florida to a 77-75 victory.

After a 30-point performance in the Elite Eight win over Texas Tech, the guard produced another unforgettable performance in the Final Four win over Auburn, scoring 34 points as the Gators overcame a nine-point deficit in the second half.

It was the first time since Larry Bird in 1979 that a player produced back-to-back 30-point performances in the Elite Eight and Final Four. His display earned him the NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player award.

Walter Clayton Jr. NBA draft projection

After his brilliant display last season, Clayton declared for the NBA draft and he has been projected to be a first-round pick by most of the mock drafts. ESPN has him as a late first-round pick, and he is expected to land at the Phoenix Suns.

The guard finished the season averaging 18.3 points, 4.2 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game.

