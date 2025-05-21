"In other words, he hired his replacement": College hoops fans react as Kansas HC Bill Self adds ex-NBA coach Jacque Vaughn on his staff

Bill Self has added depth to his Kansas coaching staff ahead of next season. CBS sports insider Jon Rothstein announced via X on Wednesday that Jacque Vaughn will be joining the Jayhawks as an assistant coach.
Vaughn played at Kansas from 1993-97 and finished his college career as Kansas and the Big Eight Conference's all-time assists leader with 804 assists, which currently ranks third for the Jayhawks all time. The point guard played 12 seasons in the NBA before transitioning to a coaching role. He served as a head coach for both the Orlando Magic and Brooklyn Nets, and will now return to his alma mater.
College basketball fans reacted to the new hire in Rothstein's replies, as well as in the replies of Kansas men's basketball's X post about Vaughn's assistant coaching postion. Many suggested that Vaughn could become Kansas' next head coach upon Self's retirement.
"In other words, he hired his replacement"
"So he's Bill's replacement right?"
"Next head coach, when the time comes"
"Welp there's our future head coach"
Others expressed excitement that Vaughn is joining the coaching staff.
"Vaughn joining the Jayhawks, big move for Self's staff"
"We're so back"
"Good hire"
"Rock Chalk!! This is amazing news!!"
Bill Self's contract at Kansas
Bill Self is the highest paid coach in college men's basketball for the 2025-26 season. According to Elite College Basketball, the veteran head coach will make $8,803,800 next season.
Self is coming off of his 22nd season leading the Jayhawks. He's helped guide Kansas to 17 Big 12 regular-season titles, nine Big 12 tournament championships and two national championships in 2008 and 2022.
The Jayhawks legend has won AP Coach of the Year twice and Big 12 Coach of the Year six times. In 2021, he signed a lifetime contract with Kansas, and the University announced an amended five-year rolling contract in 2023 that made Self the highest paid coach in the sport.
Self is able to continue as head coach of Kansas until he chooses to retire, but the Jayhawks may have found their next head coach in Vaughn.
