“Indiana Fever could have the first pick”: $818,000 NIL-valued Caitlin Clark drops a major hint on her WNBA destination

The University of Iowa star Caitlin Clark recently gave fans a major clue about which WNBA team could be her destination.

A major crowd puller in college basketball, Clark is expected to be the top draft pick this year on Apr. 15. She gave an inkling that the Indiana Fever could be her next stop. The Fever won the No. 1 pick for the WNBA draft for the second straight year, and Clark could be their pick.

With 3569 points, Caitlin is the record scorer in women's college basketball and has jaw-dropping playmaking abilities. She has etched her name as the most famous college basketball player.

Clark had two million people watching her on TV during the Iowa-Hawkeyes game. Around 10 million tuned in to watch her against LSU the previous year. Her popularity has won her high-profile endorsements from brands like Gatorade, Nike and Goldman Sachs.

In a video uploaded to YouTube by WBB Clips, Caitlin Clark also hinted that she could pair with her former teammate and Indiana Fever Center Aliyah Boston:

“Indiana Fever could have the first pick so people may, may not, or maybe will have the duo. I don't know, remains to be seen. We were teammates before so maybe we will have to reconnect."

Aliyah Boston on seeing Caitlin Clark in the camp

Aliyah was the Naismith Player of the Year in 2022 and led her team, South Carolina, to the 2022 NCAA women’s basketball title.

Caitlin Clark, with an NIL valuation of $818,000, did the same a year later by winning the Naismith Player of the Year. She also walked in the footsteps of Aliyah Boston to win the NCAA title in 2023.

Aliyah expressed excitement about Clark potentially joining the Indiana Fever after her team secured the top draft pick for the second time. She said that her former teammate would be a powerhouse addition, given her capabilities:

“How versatile she is. Her vision on the court. I think that's super important. And I think she does a great job of that at Iowa."