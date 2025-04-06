Indiana Pacers' $244,623,120 superstar slams "trash" call on Cooper Flagg in dying minutes of Final Four

Cooper Flagg and Duke crashed out of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday, following a 70-67 loss to fellow top-seed Houston in the Final Four at Alamodome. While the Blue Devils' March Madness run came to an end, there was a questionable foul call on Flagg in the dying minutes of the game when Duke was up 67-66 that sparked debate among fans online.
Even NBA star Tyrese Haliburton, who signed a five-year, $244,623,120 contract extension with the Indiana Pacers in July 2023, called out the referees for their poor judgment in the final seconds of the game.
"That over the back call w 20 seconds left was trash tho," Haliburton tweeted after Duke's loss to Houston.
Cooper Flagg's game-high 27 points vs. Houston go in vain as Duke crashes out of NCAA Tournament
Cooper Flagg scored a game-high 27 points and added seven rebounds with four assists against Houston. Apart from Kon Knueppel, who recorded 16 points, seven rebounds and two assists, no other Blue Devils player scored double-digit points.
Houston star LJ Cryer scored a team-high 26 points, with five rebounds and one assist. J'Wan Roberts contributed with 11 points, 12 rebounds and five assists, while Emanuel Sharp posted 16 points and three assists.
While Duke is now out of March Madness, Houston will face fellow top-seed Florida in the national championship game this year.
Tyrese Haliburton has helped Indiana Pacers clinch a playoff berth this season
Tyrese Haliburton is enjoying another stellar season with the Indiana Pacers so far and has helped the team clinch a playoff berth. The guard is averaging 18.6 points, 9.2 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game. He is also averaging 1.5 steals and 0.6 blocks per game on the defensive side.
Haliburton has earned two All-Star honors since being traded to the Pacers from the Sacramento Kings in February 2022.
Haliburton and the Pacers (46-31) will face the Denver Nuggets (47-31) on Sunday, with tip-off at 8 p.m. ET.
