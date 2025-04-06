Indiana Pacers' $244,623,120 superstar slams "trash" call on Cooper Flagg in dying minutes of Final Four

Cooper Flagg and Duke crashed out of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday, following a 70-67 loss to fellow top-seed Houston in the Final Four at Alamodome. While the Blue Devils' March Madness run came to an end, there was a questionable foul call on Flagg in the dying minutes of the game when Duke was up 67-66 that sparked debate among fans online.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Even NBA star Tyrese Haliburton, who signed a five-year, $244,623,120 contract extension with the Indiana Pacers in July 2023, called out the referees for their poor judgment in the final seconds of the game.

"That over the back call w 20 seconds left was trash tho," Haliburton tweeted after Duke's loss to Houston.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Cooper Flagg's game-high 27 points vs. Houston go in vain as Duke crashes out of NCAA Tournament

NCAA Basketball: Duke star Cooper Flagg - Source: Imagn

Cooper Flagg scored a game-high 27 points and added seven rebounds with four assists against Houston. Apart from Kon Knueppel, who recorded 16 points, seven rebounds and two assists, no other Blue Devils player scored double-digit points.

Ad

Houston star LJ Cryer scored a team-high 26 points, with five rebounds and one assist. J'Wan Roberts contributed with 11 points, 12 rebounds and five assists, while Emanuel Sharp posted 16 points and three assists.

While Duke is now out of March Madness, Houston will face fellow top-seed Florida in the national championship game this year.

Tyrese Haliburton has helped Indiana Pacers clinch a playoff berth this season

Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton - Source: Getty

Tyrese Haliburton is enjoying another stellar season with the Indiana Pacers so far and has helped the team clinch a playoff berth. The guard is averaging 18.6 points, 9.2 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game. He is also averaging 1.5 steals and 0.6 blocks per game on the defensive side.

Ad

Haliburton has earned two All-Star honors since being traded to the Pacers from the Sacramento Kings in February 2022.

Haliburton and the Pacers (46-31) will face the Denver Nuggets (47-31) on Sunday, with tip-off at 8 p.m. ET.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More