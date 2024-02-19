  • home icon
  Indiana vs Illinois women's basketball injury report, February 19: Latest on Sydney Parrish, and more

Indiana vs Illinois women's basketball injury report, February 19: Latest on Sydney Parrish, and more

By Andrés Linares
Modified Feb 19, 2024 22:03 IST
Purdue v Indiana
Sydney Parrish is not back with Indiana yet

Indiana (No. 14) face Illinois on Monday at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time in an exciting match-up between Big Ten schools in Champaign, Illinois.

The Lady Hoosiers have an overall record of 21-3, with a conference mark of 12-2, placing them third in the Big Ten. While they boast an impressive home record of 13-0, their away record of 6-3 is not as strong.

The Fighting Illini, meanwhile, have an overall mediocre record of 12-12 and have an even poorer conference record of 6-8. They are ninth in the Big Ten. They have a home record of 8-5 but is only 3-5 on the road.

Indiana vs. Illinois Women's College Basketball Injury Report

Indiana Lady Hoosiers Injury Report

  • Sydney Parrish G (Senior)- Indefinitely (Foot Injury)

Illinois Lady Fighting Illini Injury Report

No player has been reported as injured or unavailable for Monday's encounter against the Indiana Lady Hoosiers.

Sydney Parrish's injury: A recap

Sydney Parrish has been out of the court since late January due to a foot injury suffered during practice.

She has missed seven games, and her injury status is considered to be day-to-day. She has also been seen using crutches and wearing a walking boot. Coach Terin Moren gave the following update on Sunday, setting everyone's hopes up.

"She is, she’s making a lot of progress. As a matter of fact, she did a little bit of our shootaround today, and that was great to see,” Moren said on Sunday.
“It was great to have her back in a uniform and not in a boot, two basketball shoes. She’s making progress. I don’t know if we’ll see her on Wednesday, but she just keeps feeling a little bit better every day.”

More than a week has gone by, and there's no indication that she will be returning to action just yet.

