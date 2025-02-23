Indiana vs. Purdue: Player Stats and Box Score for February 23, 2025 2024-25 College Basketball Season

  • home icon
By Joe Cox
Modified Feb 23, 2025 21:45 GMT
Trey Galloway like beleaguered coach Mike Woodson to a big upset win over Purdue. (Photo Credits: IMAGN)
Indiana has been through a trying season, having already moved along from coach Mike Woodson. But the Hoosiers delivered an unexpected moment of triumph in a home victory over No. 13 Purdue. Indiana (16-11, 7-9 in the Big Ten) suddenly got an unexpected jolt to its NCAA Tournament hopes, while Purdue (19-9, 11-6 in Big Ten) took a tough loss, 73-58 to the Hoosiers.

Indiana vs. Purdue Player Stats and Box Score

Indiana

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMIN
M. Rice1221300431
A. Leal854320435
M. Reneau1564112424
L. Goode1110101133
T. Galloway1549002038
K. Carlyle00000117
O. Ballo1250011222
M. Mgbako00010009
Purdue

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMIN
CJ Cox361301226
C. Furst240001425
F. Loyer2032001033
B. Smith825106336
T. Kaufman-Renn940003528
M. Colvin1141101225
C. Heide510000113
G. Harris01000107
R. Burgess01000003
W. Berg00000122
Indiana vs. Purdue Game Summary

Indiana opened the game hot, jumping out to a 13-8 advantage just over six minutes into the game. But Purdue seemed to take control, running off an 18-2 run in the latter phase of the half. A 3-pointer by Fletcher Loyer sent the Boilermakers to halftime with a 37-25 advantage over the Hoosiers.

From there, Indiana pulled even at 39 on a Malik Reneau dunk with 15:27 to play. But that 14-2 run represented the Hoosiers just getting started. Indiana followed with another 14-1 run to turn the tie into a 53-40 advantage with 11:56 to play. Indiana was never seriously challenged from there.

The Hoosiers were led by Reneau, who tallied 15 points and six rebounds, connecting on all seven of his shots from the floor and Trey Galloway, who had 15 points and nine assists. Myles Rice and Oumar Ballo each tallied 12 points. Luke Goode added 11 points, including a pair of 3-pointers.

Purdue was paced by Loyer who had 20 points, including a pair of 3-pointers. Myles Colvin added 11 points. The Boilermakers shot 51.9% in the first half, but tumbled to 30% after intermission.

Indiana will end February by hosting Penn State on Wednesday. With middle-of-the-pack teams like Washington and Ohio State still on the schedule, Indiana may climb back into the NCAA Tournament hunt. Purdue will host UCLA in this final action of February on Friday.

What do you think of Indiana's significant upset? Share your take on the Hoosiers below in our comments section!

Edited by Joe Cox
