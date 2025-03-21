Indiana vs. Utah: Player stats and box score for March 21, 2025 | College basketball season 2024-25

We have a tied game at the half between the ninth-seeded Indiana Hoosiers and the No. 8 Utah Utes in Regional 2 in Birmingham for the 2025 NCAA Tournament. The game has been back-and-forth, with Utah guard Gianna Kneepkenss leading the way with 11 points and is the only player in double-figures.

Indiana vs. Utah box score

Team First Quarter Second Quarter Third Quarter Fourth Quarter Final Score Indiana 17 14 31 Utah 17 14 31

Indiana Hoosiers box score

Player Position FGM-A 3PM-A FTM-A OREB REB AST STL BLK TO PF PTS Karolina Striplin F 2-5 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Yarden Garzon G 2-5 1-3 0-0 0 4 2 1 0 1 1 5 Chloe Moore-McNeil G 2-6 0-3 0-0 0 3 3 0 0 2 0 4 Shay Ciezki G 2-4 1-2 0-0 0 1 3 0 0 3 0 5 Sydney Parrish G 1-2 1-2 0-0 1 4 1 1 0 1 1 3 Lilly Meister F 4-4 0-0 0-0 0 1 0 0 0 1 2 8 Henna Sandvik G 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Lexus Bargesser G 0-1 0-1 2-2 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 2

Utah Utes box score

Player Position FGM-A 3PM-A FTM-A OREB REB AST STL BLK TO PF PTS Jenna Johnson F 1-2 1-2 0-0 0 2 4 0 1 0 0 3 Maye Toure F 3-9 0-4 0-0 0 4 0 0 1 1 1 6 Kennady McQueen G 1-1 0-0 0-2 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 Gianna Kneepkens G 5-8 1-3 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 11 Ines Vieira G 1-6 0-3 0-0 1 5 0 1 0 0 0 2 Reese Ross F 1-2 0-0 0-0 1 3 1 0 0 0 0 2 Samantha Crispe F 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 Matyson Wilke G 2-2 1-1 0-0 0 1 1 1 0 0 0 5

