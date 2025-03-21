Indiana vs. Utah: Player stats and box score for March 21, 2025 | College basketball season 2024-25

  • home icon
By Vincent Pensabene
Modified Mar 21, 2025 18:32 GMT
Syndication: The Ames Tribune - Source: Imagn
We have a tied game at the half between the ninth-seeded Indiana Hoosiers and the No. 8 Utah Utes in Regional 2 in Birmingham for the 2025 NCAA Tournament. The game has been back-and-forth, with Utah guard Gianna Kneepkenss leading the way with 11 points and is the only player in double-figures.

Let's look at the box score and discuss how the game has played out thus far.

Indiana vs. Utah box score

TeamFirst QuarterSecond QuarterThird QuarterFourth QuarterFinal Score
Indiana171431
Utah 171431
Indiana Hoosiers box score

PlayerPositionFGM-A3PM-AFTM-AOREBREBASTSTLBLKTOPFPTS
Karolina StriplinF2-50-00-000000004
Yarden GarzonG2-51-30-004210115
Chloe Moore-McNeilG2-60-30-003300204
Shay CiezkiG2-41-20-001300305
Sydney ParrishG1-21-20-014110113
Lilly MeisterF 4-40-00-001000128
Henna SandvikG 0-00-00-000000000
Lexus BargesserG 0-10-12-202000002
Utah Utes box score

PlayerPositionFGM-A3PM-AFTM-AOREBREBASTSTLBLKTOPFPTS
Jenna JohnsonF1-21-20-002401003
Maye ToureF3-90-40-004001116
Kennady McQueenG1-10-00-200100002
Gianna KneepkensG5-81-30-0000002011
Ines VieiraG1-60-30-015010002
Reese RossF 1-20-00-013100002
Samantha CrispeF 0-10-00-000100100
Matyson WilkeG 2-21-10-001110005

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
