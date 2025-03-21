Indiana vs. Utah: Player stats and box score for March 21, 2025 | College basketball season 2024-25
We have a tied game at the half between the ninth-seeded Indiana Hoosiers and the No. 8 Utah Utes in Regional 2 in Birmingham for the 2025 NCAA Tournament. The game has been back-and-forth, with Utah guard Gianna Kneepkenss leading the way with 11 points and is the only player in double-figures.
Let's look at the box score and discuss how the game has played out thus far.
Indiana vs. Utah box score
Team
First Quarter
Second Quarter
Third Quarter
Fourth Quarter
Final Score
Indiana
17
14
31
Utah
17
14
31
Indiana Hoosiers box score
Player
Position
FGM-A
3PM-A
FTM-A
OREB
REB
AST
STL
BLK
TO
PF
PTS
Karolina Striplin
F
2-5
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Yarden Garzon
G
2-5
1-3
0-0
0
4
2
1
0
1
1
5
Chloe Moore-McNeil
G
2-6
0-3
0-0
0
3
3
0
0
2
0
4
Shay Ciezki
G
2-4
1-2
0-0
0
1
3
0
0
3
0
5
Sydney Parrish
G
1-2
1-2
0-0
1
4
1
1
0
1
1
3
Lilly Meister
F
4-4
0-0
0-0
0
1
0
0
0
1
2
8
Henna Sandvik
G
0-0
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Lexus Bargesser
G
0-1
0-1
2-2
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
2
Utah Utes box score
Player
Position
FGM-A
3PM-A
FTM-A
OREB
REB
AST
STL
BLK
TO
PF
PTS
Jenna Johnson
F
1-2
1-2
0-0
0
2
4
0
1
0
0
3
Maye Toure
F
3-9
0-4
0-0
0
4
0
0
1
1
1
6
Kennady McQueen
G
1-1
0-0
0-2
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
2
Gianna Kneepkens
G
5-8
1-3
0-0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
11
Ines Vieira
G
1-6
0-3
0-0
1
5
0
1
0
0
0
2
Reese Ross
F
1-2
0-0
0-0
1
3
1
0
0
0
0
2
Samantha Crispe
F
0-1
0-0
0-0
0
0
1
0
0
1
0
0
Matyson Wilke
G
2-2
1-1
0-0
0
1
1
1
0
0
0
5
