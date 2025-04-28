Insider claims Mark Few's Gonzaga as possible transfer portal destination for Arizona State standout 

Mark Few's Gonzaga has emerged as the favorite to land Arizona State transfer Adam Miller, according to On3's Joe Tipton. Miller has reportedly received offers from several teams, but the college basketball insider believes that the Bulldogs will be the player's next team.

Miller entered the transfer portal on April 14. Since then, the likes of Baylor, Pitt, Texas, Illinois and West Virginia have been linked with the guard. However, it appears that Gonzaga could get its first commitment of the 2025 cycle via Miller.

Miller began his collegiate career at Illinois in 2020. He spent one season with the Fighting Illini, averaging 8.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game.

In 2021, Miller transferred to LSU. He missed his entire first season with the program due to a torn ACL. During the 2022-23 season, he averaged 11.5 ppg, 2.3 rpg and 1.7 apg.

Miller transferred to Arizona State in 2023. In the past two years with the Sun Devils, he played 53 games, making 51 starts.

During the 2024-25 season, Miller averaged 9.8 ppg, 2.3 rpg and 1.9 apg. He converted 42.9% of his 3-point attempts.

Miller is a player who could fit in well with Few's system at Gonzaga. He is athletic and has a strong frame. The guard can also make plays on or off the ball. His shooting is also a factor that could bode well with the Bulldogs.

However, it remains to be seen where Miller will play next season.

Mark Few's Gonzaga reached the second round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament

NCAA Basketball: Gonzaga HC Mark Few - Source: Imagn

Mark Few's Gonzaga qualified for the 2025 NCAA Tournament after winning the West Coast Conference Tournament. The Bulldogs headed into March Madness with a No. 8 seed.

Gonzaga got off to a good start in the NCAA Tournament, beating Georgia in the first round. However, the Bulldogs' run in the Big Dance ended in the second round with an 81-76 loss to top-seed Houston.

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

