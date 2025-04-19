Insider claims St. John's transfer Jaiden Glover attracting interest from Bucky McMillan's Texas A&M amid Kentucky, Gonzaga links

St. John's transfer guard Jaiden Glover is attracting interest from Texas A&M amid reports linking him to Kentucky, Gonzaga, Indiana, Creighton and NC State, to name a few.

College basketball insider Jon Rothstein posted the development on his X account, citing Glover's agent, Aaron Turner of Verus. Rothstein tweeted that the Bucky McMillan-coached team reached out to the 6-foot-4 four-star guard out of Brooklyn.

In addition to the Aggies, other schools interested in acquiring the services of the incoming sophomore are Indiana, Loyola Chicago, Kentucky, Gonzaga, Virginia Tech, NC State, Creighton, UAB, Temple, Saint Joseph's, St. Bonaventure, La Salle, and UMass.

Bucky McMillan signed a five-year deal with Texas A&M on Apr. 4 following the departure of former Aggies coach Buzz Williams for Maryland. McMillan, who coached Samford to two Southern Conference titles and one NCAA tournament appearance in his five seasons, guided the Bulldogs to four-straight 20-win seasons and posted an overall mark of 99-52.

McMillan's teams play a fast-paced style dubbed "Bucky Ball" and it has earned him three SoCon Coach of the Year awards.

Jaiden Glover looks to bring his athleticism, defensive skills to his new team

Jaiden Glover was a highly-touted athlete who could soar for a windmill dunk, run fast and shoot 3-pointers. His defense and alertness were among the nation's best in his batch.

His advanced skill set on both sides of the court pushed St. John's coach Rick Pitino to pursue him. He eventually committed to the Red Storm over suitors Seton Hall, Creighton, Illinois, Villanova, Providence, Ohio State and St. Joseph’s.

Furthermore, Glover was ranked 47th in the nation in the Class of 2024 and 13th among small forwards per On3.com's industry rankings.

However, he had a rough start in his 2024-25 season and was used sparingly, averaging only 6.4 minutes per game. The Patrick School product tallied 2.2 points and shot 34.7% from the field in 22 games for St. John's.

He had a career-high 11 points against Harvard on November 30 and never scored higher than seven points after that offensive outburst. He sustained a wrist injury on Feb. 12 against Villanova, forcing the team to shut him down for the rest of the season.

Jaiden Glover entered the transfer portal weeks after St. John's lost to Arkansas in the second round of the NCAA Tournament to find a new team that will fully maximize his talent next season.

Which school will get Jaiden Glover's commitment for the 2025-26 season? Let us know your insights in the comments section.

