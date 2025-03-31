Insider Jeff Goodman brushes off Nate Oats to Maryland rumors as Terps look for Kevin Willard replacement

Nate Oats has once again led Alabama to the Elite Eight, marking the second consecutive season the Crimson Tide has reached this stage.

Over the weekend, speculation arose regarding Oats’ frustration with Alabama’s NIL situation, leading to whispers about his potential interest in the Maryland job. However, these rumors seem to lack credibility.

According to college basketball insider Jeff Goodman, co-founder of "Field of 68," there is no truth to the claims that Oats is considering Maryland. Goodman took to the social media platform X to clarify the situation, saying:

"Alabama head coach Nate Oats has no interest in the vacant Maryland job, source told @thefieldof68. There’s been some recent chatter about Oats and the Terps job. No truth to it."

The rumors initially surfaced from an unverified source on X, which claimed that Oats was frustrated with the SEC’s revenue-sharing model and Alabama’s financial emphasis on football over basketball. The account alleged:

"A source close to Alabama’s athletic department says head coach Nate Oats has shown interest in the #Maryland job following the Tide’s Elite 8 loss. Oats is reportedly frustrated with the SEC’s revenue-sharing model, particularly Alabama’s heavy financial commitment to football."

Expand Tweet

However, Jeff Goodman’s report quickly shut down any notion of Oats departing for Maryland, reaffirming that he remains committed to Alabama.

"Will do a better job": Coach Nate Oats looking forward to next season

Alabama made history by reaching its first-ever Final Four last season. Despite assembling a strong roster through a top-five recruiting class and strategic transfer portal acquisitions, the Crimson Tide fell short of a repeat appearance. They suffered an 85-65 loss to No. 1-seed Duke in the Elite Eight.

Looking ahead, Oats is already focusing on building next season’s team. After the team’s elimination in the Elite Eight, he addressed the media and reflected that there is a need for improvement. He also suggested his commitment to the program’s future. He said: (10:18)

"So there’s a lot of things you can look to that I’ve got to do a better job as a head coach, and I will do a better job moving forward. That we’ve got to keep continuing to recruit guys that fit our system and adapt when things happen and do better in the regular season and give yourself a better chance with a better seed."

With Oats’ focus firmly set on next season and Alabama’s continued growth, the rumors surrounding a potential departure to Maryland appear to be baseless.

